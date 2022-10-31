Politico Steps in It Going After Conservative Media Over Pelosi Home Invasion Coverage

Paul Pelosi was the victim of a home invasion on October 28, where he sustained severe injuries which required immediate surgery. David DePape, 42, is the suspect charged with attempted murder after he struck the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the assault. DePape was reportedly looking for Mrs. Pelosi, who was safe in Washington, D.C., but lingering questions about the incident remain unanswered.

One of the most pressing questions is why there weren’t any signs of forced entry. Where’s the security camera footage from when DePape stormed into the residence? And why won’t police release the body cam footage? Mr. Pelosi somehow escaped to the bathroom to make an emergency call. By the audio, dispatchers concluded that a violent episode was unfolding that warranted a police health check.

The part that’s been cleared up by authorities was the unknown individual who let the officers into the Pelosi home—there was no third person. But Politico’s piece slamming conservative media said we were the ones who ran wild with this “baseless claim” (via Politico) [emphasis mine]:

Former Republican President Donald Trump has so far remained silent online about the Pelosi home invasion, but his son Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a proposed “Paul Pelosi” Halloween costume featuring men’s underwear and a hammer, saying “The Internet remains undefeated.” Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.), who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, embraced a false anti-LGBTQ conspiracy surrounding the attack, tweeting and then deleting a post suggesting the perpetrator was a “male nudist hippie prostitute.” […] Beyond Trump Jr. and Higgins, pro-Trump commentators from Charlie Kirk to former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. also weighed in online to raise questions about the investigation based on unfounded and false claims. Among those baseless claims: that a third person answered the door when police arrived at the Pelosi home, which San Francisco law enforcement has said is untrue; and that DePape was in his underwear when apprehended, a falsehood taken from a since-corrected local news report.

It seems the folks at Politico don’t even read their own reporting because they were an outlet that mentioned a mystery individual whose report indicated they just watched Pelosi and DePape hammer away at each other and did nothing [emphasis mine]:

David DePape forced his way into the home through a back entrance, Scott said. Officers arrived at the house, knocked on the front door and were let inside by an unknown person. They discovered DePape and Pelosi struggling for a hammer, and after they instructed them to drop the weapon, Scott said, DePape took the hammer and “violently attacked” Pelosi.

Politico just flagged itself for spreading disinformation—which, last time I checked, their article had not been updated. And that doesn’t mean the other questions have gone away either.

- Why wasn’t there signs of forced entry at Pelosi home?



- Who was 3rd person who opened door for the police?



- Why was Pelosi holding hammer, and attack only happened after police arrived?



- Where is bodycam / security footage?



- Why isn’t the press asking these questions? — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 29, 2022