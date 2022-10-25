Katie Hobbs' Twin Reveals 2022 Dem Plan That Could Backfire

It’s not surprising, but if this was the plan for Democrats, it could blow up in their faces in a few weeks. Becky Hobbs, twin sister of Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, spilled the beans to Project Veritas: the national party poured money into races to elevate MAGA candidates. You can see the writing on the wall—the Democrats thought these candidates would be easier to defeat in the general election. It does touch upon the suffocating arrogance that’s inherent among most Democrats (via Project Veritas):

Democrat Candidate Katie Hobbs’ Twin Sister Says Democratic Party ‘Was Putting Money in Primaries’ to Help ‘Extreme Trump Endorsed Candidates’ Secure Republican NominationsIn the undercover video, Becky Hobbs is seen detailing how the Democrat Party financially supported Trump-backed candidates in Republican primaries. “So, all across the country, Democrat candidates -- not candidates themselves -- but the [Democrat] Party was putting money in [Republican] primaries -- into the races of the extreme Trump endorsed candidates, as opposed to the moderate Republicans that were running,” Becky Hobbs said. “They [Democrat Party] wanted those [Trump-endorsed Republican] extremists to win because they knew that the Dems had a better chance of winning their races against the extremist candidates than they did against the moderate Republicans,” she said. Recently, Democrat officials have voiced concern on their perception that the Republican Party is becoming more “extreme” due to Trump-backed candidates winning their primaries. This video of Becky Hobbs appears to confirm that Democrats contributed to that outcome, raising questions on whether Democrats fear so-called Trump extremism or if such alleged extremism is in fact politically convenient for them.

When the economy is in recession, the leader of your party’s approvals is in the toilet, the inflation rate is at its highest in decades, and crime is spiking—it doesn’t matter if the MAGA candidate is the opponent. Voters will boot the party in power, which until recently, spent an inordinate amount of time on issues that aren’t impacting voters. Democrats are most concerned with these issues: January 6, climate change, and abortion. This trend happens when the backbone of the Democratic base is no longer comprised of working Americans. Urban professionals can dwell on these trivial matters—those of us who need to work to pay the bills, the electric bill, and groceries cannot afford such privileges.

To compound matters for Arizona Democrats, it doesn’t help that their candidate for governor is beyond somniferous and is something of a coward, not wanting to debate Republican Kari Lake. Hobbs’ camp says they don’t want to be participants in a media circus led by Lake, which only reinforces the narrative that Ms. Hobbs is an atrocious candidate. Just look at past clips—she’s stale, lacks charisma, and is a candidate who cannot go off script. Lake is telegenic, vivacious, and knows how to command an audience. Her bonus is that she knows how to torch liberal media narratives; as a former television journalist, she knows the game. And that two-decade career in television has given Arizona voters a sense of who Lake is, unlike Hobbs. No one knows or often sees their secretary of state.

The media and Democrats largely ignored the West, which could be where the GOP regains the Senate majority. Pervasive incompetence by Democrats and Joe Biden did more to help Lake and the rest of the GOP than anything else. On a wider note, you can see why Joe Biden ran and lost twice for president—voters already knew he didn’t have the intangibles to do the job. He was just all that was left who wasn’t an outright disaster in 2020—he got lucky. But the fallout from that is that he’s a complete cancer to Democrats nationally, and not even the supposed stink of ‘MAGA’ is scaring off voters from voting Republican this year.