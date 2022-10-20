How the GOP Can Kill the DOJ's January 6 Probe

The Department of Justice needs funds to continue investigating the little three-hour riot that sent most of liberal America into paralysis. Most Americans have moved on, as they should, since most have no choice. Unlike the wealthy, over-educated snobs that infest the coasts and cities, we ordinary citizens must work for a living. They also see their degraded purchasing power as their paychecks cannot keep up with the historic levels of inflation that have beset the country. And maybe the hundreds of arrests the Federal Bureau of Investigation has made in this overblown investigation into what amounted to be a mass trespassing event and nothing more might have led to a massive squandering of DOJ resources. They’re throwing grandmothers who have cancer into jail. The Justice Department needs $34 million to continue their January 6 hysterics, and NBC News frets that a Republican House majority might kill that appropriation (via NBC News):

The Biden administration says it is in critical need of more money to bring the Jan. 6 rioters to justice. But it’s not clear Congress will grant that request in a major funding bill planned for December. And if it fails to do so before the new year, a potential Republican-led House could imperil the resources they need. With just weeks of work left in this Congress, the future of the sprawling federal criminal investigation into the thousands of rioters who stormed the building in support of then-President Donald Trump rests, in part, in the hands of congressional appropriators who craft funding bills to keep the government running. “There are lots of requests,” House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said when asked about the Department of Justice's request for the extra Jan. 6 funding in the year-end bill. “We’re taking a look at all of them and seeing what makes it and seeing what doesn’t make it.” The Justice Department has called Jan. 6 “the most wide-ranging investigation” in its history, with more than 870 arrests so far. For 21 months, the investigation, led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, has largely been propped up with help from 93 federal prosecutors' offices from across the country who are volunteering personnel.

An Idaho judge sentenced a 69 year old grandma and current cancer patient to sixty days in jail for misdemeanor trespassing on January 6th. Pathetic. https://t.co/L91qY2CMXy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 14, 2022

They should be afraid that this ticket item won’t pass because it won’t—and we won’t have to hear the pervasive whining from the likes of Liz Cheney anymore because she lost her primary. This select committee would always be put into the congressional shredder once the Republican Party retook the majority in the House. It’s not shocking, and the GOP will retake the lower chamber in the coming weeks. It’s a foregone conclusion—Democrats only had a four-seat majority this session. They’re dealing with Biden’s appalling approvals, inflation, energy prices, and an economic recession. To compound Democratic struggles, Latino voters could sit out this election, torpedoing the party’s hopes out west especially.

But for sure, kill this probe, GOP.