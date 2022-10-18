Obama Is Veering Toward Getting Canceled With These Remarks

A broken clock is right twice a day, and of all people—Barack Obama nailed what is plaguing the Democratic Party. The former president was a guest on Pod Save America, which features his former staffers, where he torched the killjoys within their ranks, who he rightfully blamed are buzzkills. He also admitted something that wasn’t an issue during his time in public life: Democrats now suck at messaging (via NY Post):

In a new interview with on the “Pod Save America” podcast on Friday, the 44th President said that Democrats have strayed away from a message of equality to “scolding” on social issues. “My family, my kids, work that gives me satisfaction, having fun,” Obama said. “Hell, not being a buzzkill. And sometimes Democrats are.” “Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells, and they want some acknowledgment that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes,” he added. Obama said Democrats need to “be able to speak to everybody about their common interests.” “And what works for I think everybody, is the idea of a basic equal treatment and fairness. That’s an argument that’s compatible with progress on social issues and compatible with economic interests,” he said. […] He said that Democrats, himself included, sometimes see their message bogged down by “policy gobbledygook.”

"Democrats can be [buzzkills], right? Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells... and that all of us at any given moment can say things the wrong way, make mistakes."



Interview with @BarackObama out tonight on @SIRIUSXM and everywhere tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/xi65vTNWZH — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) October 14, 2022

There wasn’t a more annoying war cry than “war on women” during the 2012 election, but it worked and resonated among liberals and helped clinch Obama a second term as president. Democratic Party messaging was concise, well-executed, and perfectly disseminated to voters. Republicans, on the other hand, had to worry if another one of their candidates would mouth off something nonsensical about rape and pregnancy.

In 2022, the Democratic Party has become more left-wing, ‘woke,’ and indiscriminately insane, turning their messaging strategies into a cacophony of inaudible trigger warnings and pseudo-intellectual ramblings. No one knows what Democrats say because it’s soaked in academic elitism. Whatever is beyond esoteric is where the Left wallows in, dismissive of the uneducated peons who cannot comprehend their weird dialect that enables fraudulent opinions, like men being able to get pregnant, to fester like bed sores. No doubt, the lexicon of the Left is more suitable for the college lounge, which most can’t understand since it’s not worth their time—ordinary Americans spend most of their day addressing actual responsibilities, like working.

And if you do make sense, you’re a Nazi. Obama spoke about how speaking around liberals is akin to walking on eggshells because they have and will form a mob to destroy whoever voiced the wrong opinion. The irony about Obama’s remarks is that he’s gearing towards cancellation, promoting a method of communication on the issues heavily grounded on the freedom of speech. I know, how radical, right?

To the Left, that’s enabling patriarchy, sexism, and white supremacist logic to run wild. In today’s Democratic Party, there’s too much freedom and free speech. How can you communicate with people like this—they’re Martians. And that authoritarian ethos overtaking most liberals like the Omicron variant has leeched into messaging strategies because everything is about political correctness and not offending anybody. There is no Occam’s razor with liberals anymore. Imagine untying the Gordian Knot only after we must be subjected to a 15,000-word-plus lecture about intersectionality or how males enjoy girlhood. Liberals cannot simply get to the point on policy anymore, and the times they do are for initiatives that aren’t popular or beneficial to most voters.

Democrats suck—and it’s why they’re going to lose the midterms in the coming weeks. They did nothing. They stand for nothing. And they’re good for nothing.