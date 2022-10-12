Project Veritas Exposes Why Katie Hobbs Won't Debate Kari Lake

The Arizona gubernatorial race is missing one critical event in the closing days of the 2022 election cycle: a debate. There should have been a couple by now. Still, Democratic candidate and current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs refuses to participate because she doesn’t want to be part of a media spectacle with Lake serving as its conductor. That’s the campaign talking point, but the reality is that Hobbs is an abjectly atrocious candidate who would get flayed by Lake on a debate stage. James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas spoke with top officials with the Hobbs campaign in their search for answers regarding why Ms. Hobbs retreats into the bunker when asked about debating her Republican opponent.

Jasper Adams, a field organizer with Mission for Arizona helping the statewide Democratic slate, admits that volunteers are asking why there are no debates. He also told the PV reporter that Hobbs refuses to debate Lake because it could be a waste of time. Arizona Democrats are already going to vote for her, and it could be an event that could hurt Hobbs should she have a disastrous performance.

Nicole DeMont, Hobbs’ campaign manager, also offered the same excuse, calling the GOP primary debate a circus, which isn’t an inaccurate observation. However, she repeated the line of eschewing a general election debate since the format was similar. Hobbs’ team claims they will be attending voter forums and want a substantive policy-centered dialogue which they say Kari Lake is incapable of, but they’re the ones running away from her. Hobbs is even caught on camera admitting that she doesn’t want to discuss politics with anyone she doesn’t know.

“This is the elitism I've come to expect from Katie Hobbs,” Lake tweeted: “I will never shut you out of the political process. We're all in this together.”

Joe Wolf, the top political consultant for Hobbs, admitted that the Arizona secretary of state would support a federal ban on assault weapons if she could. They’re keeping quiet about it since Arizona is a hardcore pro-gun state. He also drove around with an AR-15, which added a layer of hypocrisy to this story. It’s something that we all know too well about Democrats. When confronted at a fast-food restaurant about how one of her top aides drives around with a modern sporting rifle that she wants to ban, among other things, like her refusal to debate Lake—Hobbs scurried off like a scared wombat into the women’s bathroom. Her handlers later whisked her away in a car.