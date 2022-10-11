Shocker: FBI Brass That Ran Interference on Hunter Biden Laptop Story Were Dem Donors

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probably sprinting to destroy documents ahead of the 2022 midterms since Congress will return next year with a House Republican majority. They need to work on bills reviving the economy strangled by the Biden agenda, but we also need to rip the roof off the J. Edgar Hoover Building and scope out the inherent rot within the halls of this institution. The Department of Justice needs to be probed and cleaned out of the Democratic Party operatives masquerading as federal law enforcement agents and lawyers because it’s gone off the rails. The DOJ is now the de facto political Gestapo force for the Democratic Party. From former presidents to pro-life activists, they’re rolling in heavy with rifles brandished to send a message: go against the liberal agenda or face life-altering legal harassment from this mafia-style political hit squad.

Pro-life activists who have been slapped with nonsensical charges regarding allegedly assaulting escorts at abortion clinics are being dragged out of their homes by federal agents despite surrendering to authorities—the charges are still bogus, but they’re willing to cooperate. They have no choice; their opponent is the federal government. The Justice Department must be reined in, especially since they’ve intervened in three elections.

The FBI launched the counterintelligence probe into the absurd Russian collusion claims in 2016. They led the effort to run interference on the Hunter Biden laptop story, disregarding many now-legitimate felonious leads about the activities of the president’s son as Russian disinformation. And helped Donald Trump secure early political points by uniting the GOP base ahead of the 2024 election by raiding his home under the auspices of the Presidential Records Act, which isn’t a criminal statute. Then, these Hoover lads got caught red-handed dictating to social media companies, like Facebook, on what is acceptable political speech. Facebook, in turn, has somewhat admitted that they’re spying on users’ private messages, flagging any posts that question the legitimacy of the 2020 election and forwarding that information to the FBI.

The last non-shocking development is that the FBI brass who informed Facebook about the Hunter Biden laptop story, which then led to The New York Post being censored for days, were all donors to the Democratic Party (via NY Post):

Both FBI officials who briefed Facebook before the social media giant opted to censor The Post’s initial reporting on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop made small-dollar donations to Democrats during the 2020 election cycle, according to campaign finance records and court filings. An amended complaint released Monday by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office says Laura Dehmlow, the section chief of the bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force, and Elvis Chan, who manages the cyber branch of the FBI’s San Francisco field office, were “involved in the communications between the FBI and Meta that led to Facebook’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.” Federal Election Commission records show that Dehmlow and Chan donated a total of $160 to Democrats in 2020. Chan contributed $50 each to Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock for their Georgia Senate runoff campaigns in November of that year, while Dehmlow gave the Democratic National Committee $60 in $10 increments between March 30 and August 30. […] After The Post broke the story on Oct. 14, 2020 that Hunter Biden had introduced his father to an executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone — a former Democratic flak — announced the company was limiting the story’s reach. At the same time, Twitter locked The Post’s primary account, claiming articles about the messages obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop broke the social network’s rules against “distribution of hacked material.”

Like the rest of the Left, the FBI has done an ace job in making a case for its dissolution. Half the nation sees them as irreparably corrupt, staffed with politically biased zealots who, armed with guns, are running down the Democrats’ political enemies no matter how big or small. Nothing they ever do will be seen as legitimate or by the book. The institution’s long history of impartiality, professionalism, and dogmatic apoliticism has been erased in less than a decade. These guys are like CNN but heavily armed with subpoena power.