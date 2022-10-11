Colorado 'Mistakenly' Sent 30,000 Postcards to Noncitizens Urging Them to Register to Vote

Republicans should have learned one thing post-2020: election integrity laws are popular. There’s a way to navigate both sides' messy and often tumultuous feelings about the last presidential election. There was funny business, especially in Philadelphia, but the election is over. There’s no going back, and Joe Biden will not be removed as president over decertified election results. Focus on winning the 2022 midterms and get him out by 2024. In the meantime, focus on passing voter integrity laws across the country, like Georgia. Set up as many election guardrails as possible, which infuriates Democrats and their liberal media allies—but ignore them. They’re the only ones making a fuss about it. Virtually every voter bloc by at least 60-plus percentage points or more supports things like presenting a photo ID before voting. No more mail-in ballot drop-off boxes and the pandemic is over; the vote-by-mail scheme ends now.

So, while the Left likens these popular voter integrity measures to a return of the Jim Crow era of the Deep South, they also gave us a reason to pass these laws. Colorado “mistakenly” sent 30,000 postcards to noncitizens, reminding them they should register to vote (via Associated Press):

Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state’s list of residents with driver’s licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try. The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party chair, Kristi Burton Brown, condemned Griswold for the error, saying in a Monday statement that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out” by mail on Oct. 17. Griswold faces Republican Pam Anderson, a former suburban Denver clerk and head of the state’s county clerks association, who is a staunch advocate of Colorado’s all-mail voting system.

How do you mistakenly add non citizens to the list? https://t.co/pPE90ei5dO — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 11, 2022

Noncitizens can’t vote—what other things have Democrats tried to sneak by regarding election laws? I’m sure you can debate that among yourselves in the comments below. Democrats hate that election integrity laws are popular and that the GOP passes them because it curbs their ability to work the system to their advantage—I’m not saying anything revolutionary here. And for all the rage and the gale force winds of woke madness from these efforts to shore up the security of our electoral system, the Left always delivers in providing reasons to do so.