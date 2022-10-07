Oh, So That's Why a Vulnerable Dem Voted by Proxy for Biden's August Inflation Bill

Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) voted for Joe Biden’s inflationary spending bill last August that Democrats hilariously thought would be one of their tickets to salvation. That bill is in the rearview, with political analysts like Charlie Cook warning Democrats that this might be it regarding any news breaking to their benefit ahead of the 2022 midterms. And it’s to the shock of no one that Biden’s August spending bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, does nothing to curb the ongoing rise in prices across the board for common household goods. The consumer price index report that was recently released and napalmed $1.5 trillion from the markets was a brutal reminder that the economy is in recession, compounded by high inflation. On top of the economic struggles, the localized media-inflated hysterics over abortion have peaked. We’re back to where we started at the beginning of this election cycle: an unpopular president presiding over a rapidly deteriorating economy.

Axne is a vulnerable Democrat from Iowa’s third congressional district. She almost lost her re-election bid in 2020, so she’s steering clear of controversial political entanglements, like the August spending bill. She’s keeping more than an arm’s distance from these pieces of legislation, though still voting by proxy for some, which is what she did with Biden’s bill, citing COVID concerns. The only problem is that she was busted in a lie. Congresswoman Axne was so afraid of COVID that she decided to go on a family vacation in France. She only has her son to blame for posting an image showing the Iowa Democrat on this excursion, which is fine if she didn’t lie about it (via Fox News):

Iowa Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne was not physically present at the nation's Capitol last month for a vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, but voted by proxy as she vacationed with her family in Europe. At the time of the vote, which took place on Aug. 12, Axne, who currently represents Iowa's Third Congressional District, was allegedly in France, according to an image shared to Instagram by her son. The photo was apparently removed from Instagram after Fox News Digital inquired about the trip. The photograph, shared to Instagram Aug. 11 from her son's account, was captioned "France Pt. 1" and shows Axne standing alongside her husband and son. […] Proxy voting was instituted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the resolution establishing the process, to avoid interpersonal contact among members. To vote by proxy, a House member must submit a letter that states they are "unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency" and designate someone to vote for them.

The race leans Republican this cycle, and while Axne has defended the legislation—no one cares. Now, she’s left supporting a bill that doesn’t pay dividends to Democrats, a president who remains unpopular, an economy in recession, and now being exposed for abusing proxy voting over COVID.