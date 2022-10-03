Politico's Tweet About DeSantis and Disaster Relief Was Interesting

If this is all the liberal media can muster about attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)—they have nothing. Not only that—it’s just patently false. Politico decided to go ‘full send’ with this shoddy piece attacking the governor for accepting federal disaster aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which is projected to inflict some $40 billion in damage. Ian, a category four storm, slammed into the state last week, generating maximum sustained winds of 124 miles per hour upon landfall and an eight-to-twelve-foot storm surge in the Naples-Fort Meyers area.

The barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva bore the brunt of the storm. The causeway into Sanibel was destroyed during the storm, leaving its residents cut off from the mainland.

The injection of relief funds into disaster areas isn’t a revolutionary concept; it’s not even new—but because DeSantis wants federal monies to help his Hurricane-ravaged state is somehow welfare queen behavior. At least that’s what Politico insinuated in their story, with an odd headline indicating that DeSantis likes Biden’s “wallet.” You must like Joe Biden, Democrats, and big government to accept federal disaster relief—that’s the liberal media line (via Politico):

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a persistent critic of President Joe Biden on nearly every policy front as he moves toward a likely potential 2024 presidential bid. But the Florida Republican likes one thing about the president: his wallet. Over the past two years, DeSantis’ administration received billions of dollars in emergency federal aid during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, money that the governor used to fund his top priorities and pet projects. Florida is now poised to benefit from billions of dollars in additional federal assistance to grapple with the devastating damage left by Hurricane Ian, which could bring a staggering $40 billion of insured losses. “Ironically, while DeSantis has attacked Biden, he’s benefited from his administration,” said Florida Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani, a frequent critic of the governor. “The constant demonization of President Joe Biden by Governor Ron DeSantis has always been politically motivated.”

Attention liberal journalists: The idea that federal funds are "the president's wallet" -- and by extension, that only states with governors who are sufficiently loyal political allies of the president should receive disaster assistance -- is third-world banana republic insanity. — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) October 3, 2022

What a nonsensical premise. @politico insists it's either support every bit of federal spending or refuse it all, even in a disaster. False dichotomy. Federal spending is out of control AND federal $ allocated to FL can be used wisely.



Imagine if @politico wrote to inform. https://t.co/0QsshM3Rcw — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) October 3, 2022

It's not "the president's wallet." It's American taxpayer dollars.



DC media activists now want to deny federal disaster aid to Americans in need, because the governor isn't a Democrat.



This is banana republic dictatorship mentality. https://t.co/OQI0r1hhZg — DeSantis War Room ?? #FloridaStrong (@DeSantisWarRoom) October 3, 2022

"The president's wallet" sounds like the answer a 3rd grader would give in a social studies class but here is the supposedly reputable news outlet known as Politico using it unironically. https://t.co/I6jf0ctDdi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 3, 2022

There is also nothing wrong with one of the largest states in the country using federal funds that were appropriated by Congress. That state, and it’s governor, don’t owe some special thank you and it isn’t a sign of praiseworthy Presidential job performance. — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 3, 2022

You get a real sense of the trainwreck from the piece within the first five paragraphs. Oh, and it’s not just hurricane relief they’re hitting him on, but also COVID-19 funds, which everyone and their mother had to accept since lockdown Stasi took over policy and forced all of us to fear for our lives over a virus with a 99.9% percent survival rate. The kicker is that we all know what the narrative would be if DeSantis had turned down such funds: ‘how can Ron DeSantis reject federal help when his residents are in dire need of aid.’ The script writes itself, but luckily, we all know what the liberal media will say and do before they’ve even written a sentence.