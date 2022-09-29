New Book Claims Trump Thought Nonwhite Congressional Staffers Were White House Waiters

One of the perks of working in a prominent position of government employment, like the White House, was the tell-all book about one’s time facing the trials and tribulations of running the country. Granted, this was mostly reserved for senior staffers and press secretaries, with Monica Lewinsky, an intern, being the only notable exception, and that stint at 1600 ruined her life. Yet, with Trump, the tell-all book has been relegated to toilet paper because there is nothing that’s remotely factual contained within their pages.

The six-figure advances go to those that have beef with Trump, and most of these inside the Trump White House books thus far have been debunked. Have we forgotten the fiasco surrounding Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury, where the author admitted that some portions could be inaccurate? And lo and behold, he wrote that Wilbur Ross was Trump’s nominee for labor secretary, which is 100 percent incorrect.

The latest book about the Trump White House has an allegation that’s so predictable that I’m shocked it took this long for someone to put this on paper. The former president assumed nonwhite staffers to top Democrats visiting the White House were servers. We’re recycling the ‘Trump is racist’ narrative that the media has so exhausted that it has neutralized its journalistic effect regarding actual incidents of racism. When everything is racist, nothing is racist. And this is a tall tale that no one believes anymore, except for those who think the January 6 riot was the worst calamity to ever happen in the span of human history (via Rolling Stone):

It was January of 2017, and a newly inaugurated President Donald Trump held a reception at the White House to meet with top congressional leaders. Hors d’oeuvres were on the menu. And the new president turned to a row of racially diverse Democratic staffers and asked them to retrieve the canapes, according to a new book. “Why don’t you get” the food, Trump told staffers for Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and others, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s new book, Confidence Man. Then-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus rushed to correct Trump’s remark, telling the then-president that he’d just addressed top congressional aides before going to find the actual White House waitstaff. Trump’s remark to the staffers is just one example of Trump’s casual racism detailed in pages of Confidence Man reviewed by Rolling Stone. For example, later in that same meeting, Trump told Schumer and Pelosi that ballots cast by “illegals” were the only reason he’d lost the 2016 popular vote to Hillary Clinon, Haberman reports. After an awkward silence, Pelsoi interjected: “I don’t believe so, Mr. President.”

Maggie Haberman is not the worst New York Times reporter—I like her stories, which have also infuriated the Left for not being anti-Trump enough. You can still form opinions about her work having a left-leaning bias, which is par for the course regarding her publication. Still, Haberman is a more credible source so expect this ‘Trump thought the nonwhites were the help’ narrative to stick around. Just remember not to get too overly excited. Let the storm pass since the only people who will believe this watch MSNBC. They’re the minority—but they have money to spend, so they’ll eat this book up.