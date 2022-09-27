Joe Can't Say He's Building Back Better With This Heinous Economic Figure Over His Head

The list of promises that Joe Biden failed to deliver could span the world ten times. The Delaware liberal promised to shut down COVID if elected in 2020, only to endure the Omicron surge in the winter of 2021 that infected those who were fortunate to evade the original, pre-vaccine strain of the virus, plus Delta. The trade-off is that while more contagious, it was much less lethal—but the horrors of the lockdown regime resurfaced, such as masking on flights, including some public spaces. Yet, the biggest failure of the Biden agenda is its inability to jumpstart the economy.

Biden has promised to “build back better,” but that has not materialized for the American family. Gas prices torched the wallets of American working families over the spring and summer, and Biden blamed Russia and their war in Ukraine. Energy prices were spiking long before Russian tanks crossed the border—the surge began when Biden nixed the Keystone XL pipeline and took a hatchet to new leases on oil and gas exploration. Inflation has hit a nearly 50-year high, and this administration seems content with letting it torpedo the home budgets of ordinary citizens. Those on fixed incomes via Social Security will have to die this winter, as their energy bills and inflation will force them to ration heating. Is this the Pyongyang protocol?

This White House touts the low unemployment and new job creation, which is Chinese math at its finest. It’s award-winning since people are merely heading back to their places of employment pre-COVID. That’s not creating new jobs—that’s a return to work. Another punch to the gut here is that stocks are down some $7.6 trillion since Biden took office. Last week, the atrocious consumer index report caused the markets to crash and wipe out $1.5 trillion off the books. Losing nearly a quarter of the gross national product of the United States in less than 1,000 days isn’t an indicator that Biden, a man who claims he’s presiding over the greatest economic comeback ever, is elite when it comes to bettering the lives of everyday Americans.

Fox News: The stock market's value is down $7.6 trillion since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/043vh1jVxX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2022

Biden points to the evidence of an economic revival, while actual voters who have seen their home budgets get firebombed like Tokyo over the past 18 months.