During Address to Teachers' Union, Joe Biden Went Off-Script And Got Creepy

There’s one union bloc the Democratic Party clings to like grim death, and it’s the teachers’ unions. They can mobilize their people for essential get-out-the-vote operations. These groups command war chests that are critical in tight races, and right now—Democrats need every political resource they can muster ahead of a nightmarish midterm election. For Democrats, the leader of their party has approvals in the 40s and is presiding over an economy wracked with high inflation and anemic growth. We’re in a recession. Under these conditions, Democrats running in down-ticket races would do well to keep Biden away from them on the campaign trail, which has happened multiple times.

In other instances, like Biden’s address to the National Education Association in DC, his team probably grips their seats with increased anxiety, given the president’s penchant for being a gaffe machine. There’s a new component here: the president has lost a step mentally in his elder years. Everyone can see it, not the least bit voters on the stump. Still, I think even the most ardent Biden supporter or staffer was at a loss of words for what seems to be an attempt at a risqué joke during his NEA remarks. Whenever you say anything that begins with “she was 12, and I was 30,” nothing good can come of it (via NY Post):

"She was 12 and I was 30."



President Biden shocked viewers of his Friday speech to teachers when he recognized an audience member and told the crowd, “She was 12, I was 30.” Biden lit up social media with the confounding and seemingly inappropriate aside. He did not say what he did when he was 30 and the woman was a preteen. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said mid-speech at the National Education Association headquarters in DC. “We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.” The audience of teachers and union members laughed and cheered at the bawdy remark. The White House did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for clarification on what the president meant.

Forget the creepiness factor; what was mentioned was a downright illegal scenario. It carried ‘To Catch a Predator’ vibes—and I was waiting on former Dateline NBC reporter Chris Hansen to appear and utter his famous “have a seat” line, which he often said during his segments into the world of child sex predators that shocked and horrified the nation.

Biden went off script, and it resulted in the expected result of him tripping over his tongue. In the same manner when he said that Barack Obama was the first articulate, clean man to run for president in 2008. Okay, maybe this is worse, given past instances of him sniffing other women’s hair and grabbing kids who want no business being touched by this old man.

What was he even talking about, folks?