Facebook Reportedly Spied on Users' Private Messages, Scouring Accounts Questioning the 2020 Election

Big Brother is watching, and they’re using Silicon Valley as one of their top allies. We have another story of the Justice Department using social media as their eyes and ears concerning individuals who lean politically conservative. Questioning election results are now considered a domestic terror threat, even though the First Amendment protects it. The 2020 Election has questions about the chain of custody regarding the ballot drop boxes. There was funny business occurring in Philadelphia—no shock there. The COVID election permitted potential fraud to occur wholesale. Secretaries of State in Pennsylvania and Michigan unilaterally changed voting procedures to accommodate for the coronavirus pandemic, which the courts ruled was illegal retroactively. These moves required approval from the state legislature, which these elected officials never sought because Republicans dominated them.

If there’s one thing that liberals cannot stand it's differing opinions, even if they’re wrong. You have the right. The Justice Department’s obnoxious and disproportionate legal crucifixion of citizens from the January 6 riot stems from the 2020 election. You cannot question the results. That’s domestic terrorism which appears to be the new legal standard embodied by federal prosecutors who are handing down absurd sentences and charges against people who are guilty of merely trespassing on federal property.

To assist them in rooting out the enemy within, Facebook is reportedly spying on users’ private messages, targeting those who have questioned the past presidential election and reporting them to the FBI. The social media giant at first denied the reports, but as The New York Post’s Miranda Devine noted—they sent two statements with different language. One of which alluded that this operation was meant to protect people from harm. Devine added that the spokesperson for Facebook, or Meta, is a former crisis management operative for Planned Parenthood who was previously an alumnus of Obama for America (via NY Post):

Facebook has been spying on the private messages and data of American users and reporting them to the FBI if they express anti-government or anti-authority sentiments — or question the 2020 election — according to sources within the Department of Justice. Under the FBI collaboration operation, somebody at Facebook red-flagged these supposedly subversive private messages over the past 19 months and transmitted them in redacted form to the domestic terrorism operational unit at FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, without a subpoena. “It was done outside the legal process and without probable cause,” alleged one of the sources, who spoke on condition of ­anonymity. “Facebook provides the FBI with private conversations which are protected by the First Amendment without any subpoena.” […] “It was a waste of our time,” said one source familiar with subpoena requests lodged during a 19-month frenzy by FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, to produce the caseload to match the Biden administration’s rhetoric on domestic terrorism after the Jan.?6, 2021, Capitol riot. […] In two contrasting statements sent one hour apart, Erica Sackin, a spokesperson at Facebook’s parent company, Meta, claimed Facebook’s interactions with the FBI were designed to “protect people from harm.” […] In a statement Wednesday, the FBI neither confirmed nor denied allegations put to it about its joint operation with Facebook, which is designated as “unclassified/law enforcement sensitive.”

Again, it’s not shocking but shows the extent of the paranoia that infests the mind of the American liberal. It’s the seat of irony. The movement that prided itself in questioning everything and advocating for freedom of speech and civil liberties cannot have anyone questioning the 2020 election result. The liberals of 2022 feel there’s too much freedom of speech, too many inquiries are detrimental to society, and curtailing civil liberties and First Amendment rights might be necessary to ensure no one gets their feelings hurt. And they will enforce these aims with fascistic gusto.

But we’re the Nazis, according to Joe Biden.