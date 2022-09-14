Why FBI Agents Jumped MyPillow's Mike Lindell at a Hardee's Drive-Thru

Do you sense that the Biden Department of Justice is getting desperate? The clock is winding down to getting something significant on any of their ludicrous investigations into Donald Trump and his inner circle. The FBI’s August 8 raid adds more pressure to the charged climate since federal agents found nothing supporting the allegations of criminal intent regarding classified materials. No evidence backs any justification for the raid. All the documents the FBI seized aren’t smoking guns, as the president of the United States has the indisputable authority to declassify any record. We’re not talking about Hillary Clinton, who is guilty of mishandling classified information, transmitting it through an unapproved and unsecured email server, and deleting 33,000 emails under federal subpoena.

With the special master ruling motion made by the Trump team granted by Judge Aileen Cannon and a Justice Department appeal filed—this Mar-a-Lago theater could last several months. This story has hit the sandbar, and it's beached until further notice. In the meantime, the Justice Department has issued at least 40 subpoenas relating to its January 6 investigation.

Commentator and RedState alum Erick Erickson felt the August 8 raid executed under the auspices of the Presidential Records Act, which isn’t a criminal statute, was a dragnet operation to find any incriminating documents tying Trump to the riot. They found nothing. Now, the DOJ looks like it raided the home of a former president in a wanton act of political persecution

To add to this narrative of the Justice Department going rogue and acting like Biden’s private army, they seized Mike Lindell’s mobile phone. The FBI paid the My Pillow founder and Trump ally a visit. Federal agents ambushed him at a Hardee's drive-thru (via Washington Examiner):

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims the FBI seized his phone on Tuesday. The mustachioed businessman said the encounter happened at a Hardee's drive-thru on his way home from Iowa in Mankato, Minnesota. "I open my door and I say, 'Who are you?' And he says, 'We're FBI,'" Lindell recalled on his show, the Lindell Report. He said the FBI agents showed him their badges upon request and told him to pull over. "He goes, 'We're taking your cellphone. We have a warrant for your cellphone.' I go, 'No.' I said, 'My whole company, I run five companies off of that. I don't have a computer. My hearing aids run off of this. Everything runs off of my phone,'" Lindell said. "I said, 'If I don't give it to you, will you arrest me then?" At that point, the agents apparently handed him the search warrant for his phone. Lindell said he was advised by his lawyer, whom he was allowed to call, to hand over his phone to the FBI. He added that he wasn't given a chance to back up his phone.

Not even pillow manufacturers are safe from the extrajudicial reach of the FBI. There’s no turning back now as the die is cast. The bureau will look corrupt, politically biased, and incompetent no matter what they do. They might as well double down on precisely what they’re doing.