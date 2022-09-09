Twitter Thread Points Out What's Missing in the Story About the Elected Dem Accused of Murdering Journalist

Jeff German, a Las Vegas-based journalist who covered the city and Clark County for 40 years, was killed last Saturday. Police suspect an altercation erupted at German’s home, which led to his death; German succumbed to stab wounds. The description of the car in question seen near the crime scene at the time of German’s death matched a vehicle driven by Robert Telles, the soon-to-be-former Clark County Public Administrator. Telles’ home was searched on Wednesday, and he was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly thereafter.

Telles was the subject of German’s final investigative work concerning how his office had become engulfed in scandal ranging from general mismanagement, bullying, and an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. The series was enough to cost Telles his job in June when he lost his primary. His term was set to expire in January, in which Telles, an attorney, would return to private practice. Yet, the coverage of this story has been sanitized since Telles is an elected Democratic Party official. It’s an old game—whose party committed the crime, and how many times can we count how critical information is omitted, the headline is scrubbed, and the lede buried? Jim Stinson had a lengthy Twitter thread about how the liberal media is covering this crime:

(THREAD) Ever notice the media trend - it's decades old - not to mention the political affiliation of accused officials if they are Democrats? The slaying of Las Vegas reporter Jeff German by an elected county Democrat has the media daring not to name the suspect's party. (1) — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) September 8, 2022

The media knows many people do not read past the headline or first paragraphs. If a Republican had killed a reporter, that would be big news to the media. A Democrat, however, becomes a "politician" or "elected official." (3) pic.twitter.com/XZiHeWLo3H — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) September 8, 2022

Here's a Reno reporter who used to work in Vegas. She doesn't manage to say much except "official." (6) pic.twitter.com/JELl8j3Cqv — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) September 8, 2022

ABC News also skips mention of Telles' affiliations. (8) pic.twitter.com/fFAZSD6UYT — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) September 8, 2022

After being heckled at a MAGA event, Jim Acosta at CNN said in the summer of 2018: "I'm very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt." Today, CNN doesn't mention party of Telles until 7th paragraph. (10) pic.twitter.com/0DBRLDaysm — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) September 8, 2022

Telles is a suspect. But police suspect Telles' Democratic primary loss and the reporting on Telles' alleged affair drove the suspect to stabbing #JeffGerman. That is a tragedy. German did his job, without regard to Telles' party. --end -- (12) — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) September 8, 2022

The Washington Post neglects to mention the party of the suspect Robert Telles until the sixth paragraph, but only because he lost the primary. (14) pic.twitter.com/RlZ1o3H1t5 — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) September 9, 2022

Drudge isn't even naming the party affiliation of Mr. Telles. If he were a conservative, there would be wall-to-wall national news coverage about a MAGA Republican attacking the press and being a threat to our republic. What’s happening here isn’t new, but a Democrat might have killed a reporter because of stories he didn’t like. Yet, Joe Biden absconds to Philadelphia and delivers an appalling address about how Republicans are the real threats to our government and ideals. The call is coming from inside the house on this one, folks.