Twitter Thread Points Out What's Missing in the Story About the Elected Dem Accused of Murdering Journalist

Sep 09, 2022
Jeff German, a Las Vegas-based journalist who covered the city and Clark County for 40 years, was killed last Saturday. Police suspect an altercation erupted at German’s home, which led to his death; German succumbed to stab wounds. The description of the car in question seen near the crime scene at the time of German’s death matched a vehicle driven by Robert Telles, the soon-to-be-former Clark County Public Administrator. Telles’ home was searched on Wednesday, and he was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly thereafter.

Telles was the subject of German’s final investigative work concerning how his office had become engulfed in scandal ranging from general mismanagement, bullying, and an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. The series was enough to cost Telles his job in June when he lost his primary. His term was set to expire in January, in which Telles, an attorney, would return to private practice. Yet, the coverage of this story has been sanitized since Telles is an elected Democratic Party official. It’s an old game—whose party committed the crime, and how many times can we count how critical information is omitted, the headline is scrubbed, and the lede buried? Jim Stinson had a lengthy Twitter thread about how the liberal media is covering this crime:

Drudge isn't even naming the party affiliation of Mr. Telles. If he were a conservative, there would be wall-to-wall national news coverage about a MAGA Republican attacking the press and being a threat to our republic. What’s happening here isn’t new, but a Democrat might have killed a reporter because of stories he didn’t like. Yet, Joe Biden absconds to Philadelphia and delivers an appalling address about how Republicans are the real threats to our government and ideals. The call is coming from inside the house on this one, folks.

