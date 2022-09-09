Things Just Got Much Worse for Democrat Accused of Killing the Journalist Who Was Investigating Him

The legal drama for Clark County Public Administrator Richard Telles, a Democrat, just got much worse. The elected Democrat official is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. German had written numerous stories about Telles’ reported work environment, which was marred by a bullying atmosphere, an alleged intimate relationship with a staffer, and general mismanagement. Telles denied these allegations, but German’s was enough to sink Telles’ re-election effort. He was defeated in a primary last June.

Last weekend, German, a 40-year veteran of the publication, was found dead of stab wounds outside his home. Law enforcement surmised that an altercation occurred outside his home. A car matching one driven by Telles was seen in the area around the time of German’s death. Police searched his home on Wednesday, which led to his arrest on suspicion of murder. Now, DNA evidence has linked Telles to the scene of the crime. Telles has been remanded without bail (via Las Vegas Review-Journal):

The DNA of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was found at the crime scene after Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was fatally stabbed, police announced on Thursday. Las Vegas police also said they found evidence at Telles’ home, including shoes and pieces of a straw hat, that tied him to the killing. “This is a terrible and jarring homicide — one that has deeply impacted Las Vegas,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at a morning news conference. “Every murder is tragic, but the killing of a journalist is particularly troublesome.” Telles, 45, was arrested in connection with German’s death on Wednesday evening, about 12 hours after police arrived at his west Las Vegas house to conduct a search. He was loaded into an ambulance outside his home, and police said he was suffering from self-inflicted wounds. Authorities described the wounds as superficial cuts on his arms. Telles made his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon, and Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham ruled that he would be held without bail.

German’s death has led to an outpouring of condolences, including one from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), who described the investigative journalist as "tough but fair."

Yet, there’s also an appalling trend among the media regarding burying the party identification of Mr. Telles. From headlines, buried ledes, and bias by omission, we all know that if Telles were a Republican—this would have made more of a splash and provided evidence for media folks to tie this crime with Biden’s heinous speech declaring Republicans enemies of the state.