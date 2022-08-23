Watch an NBC Reporter Attempt to Spin a Dismal Poll on the Direction of the Country

Democrats have a disgusting habit of thinking that all women put abortion at the top of their priority list when it comes to politics. The Dobbs ruling over the summer got the Democrats’ operative class into a frenzy that abortion would blunt a red wave. That’s an Acela Corridor mindset and the notion that suburban women can save the Democrats in 2022. Did these folks miss the horrendous poll showing that 74 percent of Americans believe the nation is heading in the wrong direction? That’s a survey showing that almost everyone who isn’t suffering from mental illness knows that the country is suffering under the Biden agenda. America’s mothers saw the inflation bomb go off long before anyone at NBC did; women balance the home budgets in this country.

And yet, some reporters believe that the number of Americans thinking we’re on the wrong track is because of Donald Trump. As conservative commentator Dana Loesch noted, this is “clown-level spin.” The wrong direction figures have been alarming under Biden for quite some time, long before the Trump 2024 rumblings entered national discussion. We might reach a new saturation point on the former president’s next step following the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago on August 8. And, of course, the reporter to spew this heinously incorrect take was Yamiche Alcindor:

NBC's @Yamiche Alcindor on 74 percent of Americans saying the U.S. is on the wrong track: "They’re very worried about former President Trump coming back into power, or former President Trump or another Republican stealing the election in 2022 or 2024." pic.twitter.com/3DmsujpgDw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 22, 2022

Do better, Yamiche. Since August 2021, it hasn’t been sunshine and rainbows for the Biden administration. It feels like there isn’t a week that doesn’t go by where a new domestic or foreign policy crisis or blunder hits this administration. And with every new problem, this White House has failed to rise to the occasion. COVID wasn’t shut down under Biden, not that it would ever be, but Joe promised he would, and Omicron spread like a brushfire. He’s currently botching the response to rising monkeypox. Biden has done nothing about sky-high inflation, the supply chain crisis, and the only reason gas prices are dipping is that we’ve entered a period of economic recession.

That’s why 74 percent feel like the country is ablaze, but Joe is sitting pretty with his cup of Ensure, telling us, “this is fine.”

No one is buying it.