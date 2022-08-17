Fox News Host Offers Warning of What's Next for Trump Following FBI's Plundering of Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Tucker Carlson offered his audience a dire warning of what to expect next after the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago. Former President Trump is going to be indicted. We don’t know the charges, but the rogue and corrupt Biden Department of Justice has probably already written this next chapter. It’s been a series of “firsts” regarding stories about the Trump presidency. This recent one revolves around the Justice Department’s ransacking the former president’s home on suspicion of unrecovered classified materials on the grounds (via The Hill):

Fox News host Tucker Carlson predicted former President Trump will be indicted following a search at his Florida residence last week carried out by the FBI in connection with an investigation into classified information reportedly taken from the White House. “There’s nothing to see here, that’s the line,” Carlson said on his show Monday, naming a number of elected Republicans who he predicted will “say the same thing when the Biden Justice Department or some other state agency under their influence finally does what you know they’re going to do, and that’s indict Donald Trump.” “Obviously they’re going to do that,” Carlson continued. “Who knows how, maybe they’ll produce surveillance video from Mar-a-Lago, apparently they’ve already subpoenaed that.” […] Carlson also praised Trump’s call for calm on Monday. “You can feel it, even Donald Trump feels it. Maybe for the first time in his life, Donald Trump seems sincerely interested in lowering the temperature, not only for his own stake, but for the country’s,” Carlson said. “He’s right. It’s not good. This could get very bad, very fast.”

The search warrant that justified the August 8 plundering included allegations that Trump violated the Espionage Act and obstructed justice. Federal officials reportedly suspected that classified nuclear secrets were at the location, which was a DOJ leak that should have elicited eye rolls, along with a realization that this raid and its justifications were about to go off the hinges. Everything targeting Trump gets hurled into the furnace.

We don’t know the affidavit's contents since federal prosecutors rushed to block its release, citing potential damage to the integrity of the investigation. Is it because the evidence in the document is based on pure conjecture, topped off with dashes of political antipathy and imagination?

If the political class, who are scrambling to find any reason to stop Trump from running in 2024, demand an indictment, we should assume, in the aftermath of this raid, that the FBI and the Justice Department will make good on that order. FBI agents seized documents that were protected under attorney-client privilege. They confiscated other records covered by executive privilege, and they snatched Trump’s passports. This search was not narrowly defined as retrieving classified materials; federal agents allegedly rummaged through Melania Trump’s closet. It was a dragnet to find corroborating evidence on either Russian collusion or coordination of activity concerning the January 6 riot, something that Liz Cheney would stroke out over if it were true, but it’s not. The FBI’s 2021 August report shot that theory down entirely.

Trump should expect the feds to hurl charges his way because this has been the plan since the start of his presidency. But as we discussed on the Triggered podcast yesterday, that doesn’t mean it will stop him from running. If any indictment is handed down, it will be without credibility. Trump has an even stronger 2024 campaign narrative about how the corrupt political class views him as an enemy of the state. Take Trump to trial? Oh, please do so, Justice Department. It will be just as entertaining and embarrassing for the bureau as the Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot.