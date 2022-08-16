Latest Development About AG Merrick Garland Shreds the FBI's Narrative on Trump Raid

Is there any update about the recent FBI of Mar-a-Lago that doesn’t make it seem like the Justice Department’s ransacking was a political hit job on a former president? Like their previous work on trying to keep the Russian collusion investigation, which was a hoax, alive—the FBI’s reasoning is beset by contradictions, hypocrisy, or outright incompetence. These setbacks usually happen when an investigation isn’t based on fact but rather on political animus. You do stupid things when you’re angry or emotionally blinded. That’s the entire political class that infests DC, terrified of another Trump presidency. The most recent development about this federally stamped plundering of Trump’s home is that Attorney General Merrick Garland dithered on signing off on the search warrant (via WSJ):

Attorney General Merrick Garland deliberated for weeks over whether to approve the application for a warrant to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, people familiar with the matter said, a sign of his cautious approach that will be tested over the coming months. The decision had been the subject of weeks of meetings between senior Justice Department and FBI officials, the people said. The warrant allowed agents last Monday to seize classified information and other presidential material from Mar-a-Lago. Mr. Garland now faces a more momentous decision that will further sharpen an already unprecedented and politically fraught situation: whether to pursue charges against Mr. Trump or any of his allies over their handling of the records at issue and their interactions with Justice Department officials seeking to retrieve them. A decision to bring charges in the matter against Mr. Trump or any of his allies would thrust the Justice Department deeper into a political environment in which the former president’s supporters and Republican lawmakers are already accusing Mr. Garland and the department of overreach.

As Sean Davis of the Federalist wrote, this revelation shreds the current DOJ backstory: this search had to be executed immediately; it was urgent. Also, this wasn’t a narrow search targeting classified materials and other records relating to enforcing the Presidential Records Act. Federal agents seized Trump’s passports. It was an FBI-led smash and grab.

DOJ is panicking. First, Garland claimed the warrant was narrow. That was a lie. Then Garland claimed DOJ would only speak through court filings. That was a lie, as these leaks prove. DOJ claimed the raid was URGENT! Also a lie, since Garland piddled around for weeks beforehand. https://t.co/DIMqFRusD6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 16, 2022

I would hope that when the DOJ leak about the FBI suspecting that Trump had classified nuclear secrets on the grounds dropped, you all knew how this story would end. Trump is looking better than ever heading into his 2024 announcement, and the FBI is once again beclowning itself in its service to allies in the Democratic Party.