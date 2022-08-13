Latest Revelation About Liz Cheney Has to Be the Final Stake in Her Political Career

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) didn’t have to end her career this way. She’s the daughter of arguably the most powerful vice president in our history and part of a political dynasty in Wyoming. If she had just read the tea leaves, she could have been a congresswoman for life. No one could touch her in a primary challenge, but the incumbent Republican launched an all-out war on Trump. In 2020, more Wyoming voters cast their ballots for the former president than her, which was probably the most significant sign that maybe you shouldn’t go about setting yourself on fire in fighting your own party. Cheney didn’t listen. She lost her leadership position in the House and promised to stop Donald Trump from running again at all costs.

Cheney has proudly served as the Democrats’ foil in the select committee investigating the January 6 riot, which no one watched or cared about as the nation entered a vicious economic cycle of recession and high inflation. In the remaining months of this primary election season, Cheney was adamant that she was the future of the party and that the Trump supporters in her party were crazy. As you’d expect, the results of this incessant and unnecessary war against the leader of the Republican Party are a 30-point deficit in the polls.

You cannot declare yourself the future and savior of a political party when its base voters throw you out. This swan song of this woman’s career is grounded in the fact that she tried to get Democrats to vote for her. Flyers were distributed, which urged Wyoming Democrats to switch parties so they could support her in the Republican primary. In a deep-red state like Wyoming, prostrating oneself to Democrats for salvation is the ultimate act of desperation, and it won’t work.

Joseph Barbuto, the chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party, told The New York Times in June that even if every Democrat in the state switched over, it would not be enough to save her.

Cheney recently issued remarks supporting the employees at the FBI in the wake of the federal ransacking of Mar-a-Lago based on a third-rate search warrant that alleged Trump had classified secrets on-site, including nuclear documents. You’d think this outpouring of support for the rogue DOJ was the final nail in the coffin for her political career, though you could argue her January 6 antics and the vote to impeach Trump were the last stakes. There’s something else. Her husband is a partner in the law firm defending Hunter Biden (via NY Post):

Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney’s husband is a partner at the law firm now representing Hunter Biden. Philip Perry has worked at Latham & Watkins since 2007, and focuses on white collar cases, commercial and Supreme Court litigation, according to his company biography. Another Latham partner, Chris Clark, has been representing Hunter Biden since December 2020 — but Cheney’s husband’s involvement at the firm had not been previously known. Latham is a Democratic powerhouse, with company attorneys and other employees donating more than half a million dollars to President Biden’s 2020 campaign, Federal Election Commission records show. Clark himself ponied up $3,800. Clark’s work for the first son is prominently displayed on his company profile, which notes his representation of Hunter in a “grand jury investigation regarding tax issues.” The firm’s close ties to the Democratic party have come under scrutiny in the past.

Wyoming voters, wreck this lady and send her packing, please.