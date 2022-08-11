Why Liberals Had a Chernobyl-Level Freakout Over WaPo's Headline About Trump, the FBI, and Garland

The firestorm over the FBI’s Monday raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago continues today, with reports of an informant in Trump’s inner circle tipping off the feds before the ransacking that united the Republican Party and made the DOJ a lifelong enemy of any true patriot.

Federal agents left the residence with boxes of documents, but this wasn’t about a former president being made compliant with the Presidential Records Act. It was a false flag operation—a warning from Biden’s DOJ to not run again. Trump’s 2024 bid is probably one of the worst-kept secrets, and nothing has been pinned on him. You get a sense that the raid was an act of desperation from those in the deep state who thought Trump would have been indicted by now.

Even in celebration, liberals are miserable. They redirected fire into their ship, roasting one of their outlets, The Washington Post, for a headline that, for once, was accurate. Attorney General Merrick Garland did promise to depoliticize the Justice Department, but this raid has ended that promise, if there ever was one, in a brutal fashion.

Merrick Garland came in wanting to depoliticize the Justice Department. But does that mean letting an ex-president get away with subverting democracy? https://t.co/qvUGZPAmqr — The New Republic (@newrepublic) June 13, 2022

Really @wapo ? Shame on you.



NOT raiding Trump's home, in view of all the evidence apparently available, would be a political decision. — Curious guy (@RealMichelangel) August 10, 2022

Dear dumbass WaPo headline writer who posted this before your Editors changed it. The fact that the target of a search warrant is a former elected official doesn’t mean that DOJ has been “politicized.” They’ve charged former elected officials every month since DOJ’s inception. https://t.co/oGoujyHndz — Ron Filipkowski ???? (@RonFilipkowski) August 10, 2022

I don’t mind paying for my subscription even if I disagree with some of the opinions you publish, but this is moronic and disingenuous. — Rachel Vindman ?? (@natsechobbyist) August 10, 2022

So much work to make some of these writers not be terrible. Like—I don’t get paid by the @washingtonpost. Why the heck do I have to point out their mistakes? https://t.co/7liSyOQOAt — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 10, 2022

This is outrageous. The Washington Post should retract and apologize. Does @washingtonpost have an ombudsman? https://t.co/E9hsNxFP1Y — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) August 10, 2022

Before the Post took down the tweet and altered the headline, the original read, “Garland vowed to depoliticize Justice. Then the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago.”

Where’s the lie? The new headline is “FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago lands Merrick Garland in a political firestorm.”

There’s a reason why we call the Left a bunch of snowflakes. Still, I can see liberals fuming over the lede:

When President Biden tapped Merrick Garland to lead the Justice Department last year, he selected a cautious appeals court judge known as a political moderate who could build consensus. Garland, a former federal prosecutor, would attempt to rebuild trust in the sprawling and powerful law enforcement agency after the tumultuous Trump presidency, his supporters said. He would try to convince the public and lawmakers that he was an apolitical attorney general, even as he tackled some of the nation’s most contentious political issues. But the FBI’s highly unusual court-approved search Monday of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club put Garland square in the middle of a huge political firestorm. The search, part of a long-running probe into the possible mishandling of presidential documents, drew praise from Democrats who have been hoping the Justice Department would seriously investigate Trump and the ire of conservatives who decried the search as an abuse of power.

You know there was probably eye-rolling and criticism about using the word “unusual” when talking about the warrant. It is unorthodox, folks. It’s as sordid as they come, which Spencer’s piece about the judge, who signed off on the warrant, detailed perfectly.

Suppose an entire institution is united against a common enemy or a specific agenda. In that case, it doesn’t matter who is running the Justice Department, no matter how impartial or well-intentioned they try to be in that role. For the sake of argument, let’s say Garland is trying to be apolitical. That has very little weight if his underlings, who number in the thousands, are hardcore and aggressive about going after the political enemies of their allies in the Democratic Party. One man cannot bear the pressure forever; maybe Garland broke here. Either way, he’s now in the Eric Holder class of attorneys general whether he likes it or not.