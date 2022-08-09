The FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago Appears to Be First Shot Fired in All-Out Fed Assault on Trump

It wouldn’t just end with an FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. Franky, I was waiting to hear on reports of federal agents searching Trump Tower today. They already placed some rooms in the building under electronic surveillance during the 2016 election. The FBI manufactured fake evidence to support FISA spy warrants against Trump campaign officials. The list of incompetence and corruption runs deep within our nation’s top law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency, and now they’ve won the MVP award regarding overreach. This search is the first time the home of a former president was raided under laughable pretenses. They were looking for documents that might or might not have been taken with the Trump crew in January of 2021.

Federal agents ransacked the place and opened the empty safe, but the intention was clear. They were telling Trump not to run again, or the same vicious cycle of fake investigations damaging his personal life would get a jolt of new energy. We must remember they did a small test-run of using the media to attack the former president indirectly. In 2020, their informants concocted a cockamamie plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. There was no way this plot would be successful, but Democrats weaponized it against Trump in the election's waning days.

Like the media, the FBI knows how to assassinate people without firing live rounds. And like the media, they don’t know what they’re doing, as this massive ransacking of Mar-a-Lago probably gave Trump the GOP nomination. The Republican shadow primary is over, and the FBI being made into the 2024 boogeyman does have cross-voter appeal.

Yet, we should have known that the FBI’s visit to Trump’s Florida residence wasn’t the only thrust made against him. A federal court has opened the door to review Trump’s tax returns (via NYT):

A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that the House could gain access to former President Donald J. Trump’s tax returns, upholding a district court judge’s decision last year. In a 28-page ruling, a panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit held that a federal law gives a House committee chairman broad authority to request them despite Mr. Trump’s status as a former president. The Treasury Department refused to turn over the records during his administration. But after President Biden took office last year, the department determined that a renewed request from the House Ways and Means Committee, which said that it was studying a program that audits presidents, was valid. The appeals court’s ruling does not necessarily mean that Congress will obtain the records. Mr. Trump’s legal team has vowed to fight the congressional effort “tooth and nail,” and he is virtually certain to appeal to the Supreme Court. If Republicans retake the House in the midterm elections and before there is any final judgment, the Ways and Means Committee would be led by a Republican and most likely drop the request.

The DC swamp hoped the Russian collusion circus would ensnare Trump and end his public career. Instead, they tore down the big top themselves by peddling patently false stories. Then, they hoped the Manhattan DA’s tax probe would yield something. That investigation is suspended indefinitely. The New York Times did a massive piece about Trump’s state income tax returns twice to no effect. The political class is getting desperate that nothing has stopped this man. Left-wing social media banned him, and his profile remains bigger than ever. Congressional Democrats tried to impeach him twice and failed. The House Select Committee on January 6 has done nothing to dent the man’s stature or unearth any felonious activity. However, it has provided a cause of death for Liz Cheney's political career.