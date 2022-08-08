Dan Bongino on FBI's Raid on Mar-a-Lago: 'This Is Some Third-World Bulls**t Right Here'

Former Secret Service agent and congressional candidate Dan Bongino went full yakuza on the liberal media, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Justice tonight. It was the warfare of Genghis Kahn, and he also offered a warning about the upcoming 2022 midterms. The ex-federal agent did not mince words when he said the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was “third world bullshit.” He repeated the line, saying he didn’t care that he was on cable news. The outrage was palpable as the Democrats appear to have sicced federal agents on Trump, a political opponent of Joe Biden.

"This is going to get really ugly if you don't vote in 2022...You aren't going to recognize your country if you don't fix this. And stat."

Bongino also added that the ‘two separate rules’ narrative that we often discuss when it comes to applying the law regarding Democrats and Republicans, adding that there are no agents at the houses of Hillary Clinton or Hunter Biden. Hillary Clinton’s campaign paid ex-MI6 spook Christopher Steele to dig up dirt on Trump in Russia. The Steele Dossier is the basis for the Russian collusion hoax, the illegal spy warrants on Carter Page, and the spy operation on the Trump campaign proper. The upper crust at the Department of Justice knew this was a Clinton-funded opposition research project and still went along peddling this collusion myth as a legitimate story. It wasn’t. These actions are arguably election interference, which Bongino noted.

"If there was ever a clarion call to remove your ass from the seat and go vote in 2022 this is it..."

It didn’t come from Moscow. The call was coming from inside the house at this place called the J. Edgar Hoover Building. If we want to dabble in some Russian, the FBI and DOJ are acting like the American ‘Oprichniki,’ who were the private bodyguard of Ivan the Terrible.

There is one way to stop this, and that’s to vote in 2022 and beyond. And do not vote for Democrats—ever.