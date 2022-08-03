Here's the Symbols the FBI Considers to Be 'Extremist'...Many Will Surprise You

The Left sees white supremacists and domestic extremism everywhere. These are the threats that the liberal media views as existential. Democratic voters also buy into the false narrative that a few white supremacist loser groups can topple the government. It’s not real. Radical Islamic terrorists are much more likely to stage an attack than the KKK. And now, we have the FBI cooking the books on the threat level. Kira Davis at RedState first had this up. The Gadsden flag is viewed as something to be on the lookout for regarding “violent extremism" (via Project Veritas):

Project Veritas released a newly leaked document today provided by an FBI whistleblower, which shows how the Bureau classifies American citizens it deems to be potential “Militia Violent Extremists” [MVEs].

In the document, the FBI cites symbols, images, phrases, events, and individuals that agents should look out for when identifying alleged domestic terrorists.

The “Unclassified/Law Enforcement Sensitive” document says it is for “FBI Internal Use Only.”

Of note, under the “Symbols” section, is a prominent citation of the Second Amendment, where it explains that “MVEs justify their existence with the Second Amendment, due to the mention of a ‘well regulated Militia,’ as well as the right to bear arms.”

Right below that, under the “Commonly Referenced Historical Imagery and Quotes” section, Revolutionary War images such as the Gadsden Flag and the Betsy Ross Flag are listed. Each flag displayed in the document comes with a brief description of what it means.