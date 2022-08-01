Another Biden Promise Is About to Be Put Through the Shredder

Joe Biden made this promise during the 2020 election. It would always be fated to be killed by political realities. Right now, that comes in the form of an economic recession. Biden has done a bang-up job in destroying the country. We're now a nation where most live paycheck-to-paycheck. Despite the administration's refusal to adhere to facts, we're in a recession. And the economic indicators show that this nation will suffer as long as this old, sick man remains in office. Biden pledged not to raise taxes for anyone making less than $400,000/year. Remember that? It just got a visit from Patrick Bateman with this new spending agreement between Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin:

Biden promised no tax hikes if you make less than $400K per year



First, the Schumer-Manchin deal raises taxes during a recession, which isn't a sound policy. Second, the insane largesse that the Democrats want to bestow on the masses means lower and middle-class incomes will need to be taxed more. Sorry, what the Left wants—the core of their economic agenda—is everyone must pay more taxes. Everyone has to suffer equally. Without tax increases, there is no way to hand out the left-wing goodie bags that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wants; even the homeless will be forced to hand over whatever pennies they have to pay for the Democrats' communist makeover. The only shred of hope we have right now is that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who has yet to read the draft, nukes the proposal. If she opposes the bill, it's dead, and the Democrats' last hope of passing any significant spending legislation this year before the midterms will die with it.

No new taxes on the middle class, Joe? C’mon. You knew that was going to blow up in your face.