Please Remind Joe That He's Speaking to China's President Today, Not the Local Carry-Out

We’ll all need some opiates today. The GDP report expects to show that we’ve experienced two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. That’s a recession. Joe Biden’s team has deployed the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ protocol by denying we’re in the financial toilet. That’s the go-to for liberals when something doesn’t go their way; just deny it exists. As many have said for years, liberalism is a mental disorder. As the Biden White House deploys countermeasures and spin, which will fail, we must also look to another critical issue today: China.

China recently fired a warning by demanding we halt the latest arms shipment to Taiwan. Joe Biden caved to such threats and urged Speaker Nancy Pelosi to postpone her trip. Congressional Republicans and Democrats told Joe to shove it on that one. If all goes wrong, and by recent history, it should be nothing short of a disaster, the nation suffered a one-two punch today.

On the foreign policy front, China will probably pistol-whip the president. The discussion will revolve around Taiwan. I’m sure Biden will cave on something. Someone would also remind him that he’s speaking with the Chinese president, not the local take-out. We're in serious trouble if Biden starts this conversation asking for an order of General Tso's Chicken with extra rice (via Associated Press):

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will speak Thursday, according to a U.S. official, their first conversation in four months coming amid new tension between Washington and Beijing over China’s claims on Taiwan. The planned talks between the two leaders — the fifth in a series of regular check-ins — have been in the works for weeks. But the possibility of a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top congressional Democrat and second in line of succession to the presidency, has added fresh strain to the complicated relationship. Beijing is warning that it will take “forceful measures” should Pelosi visit the self-ruled island of Taiwan that China claims as part of its territory. The U.S. official declined to be identified ahead of the public announcement. The schedule was first reported by Bloomberg. Pelosi hasn’t confirmed plans to visit Taiwan, but Biden last week told reporters that U.S. military officials believed it was “not a good idea” for the speaker to visit the island at the moment. Biden’s comments came after the Financial Times reported last week that Pelosi planned to visit Taiwan in August, a trip she had originally planned to make in April but postponed after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Since he’s trashed the economy, he’s mentally invalid, and he’s recovering from COVID, Beijing will likely push as far as they can amid this period of American weakness. Why not. You saw what they did to Tony Blinken in Anchorage. It was a brutal slap down. On domestic matters, we’re in a full-blown recession under Joe Biden. Bad news on both ends. What else is new.

China owning this administration happened again before the Ukraine war. We shared sensitive information about Russian troop movements before they invaded Ukraine. Why? Who knows? It does sound like an idea that comes from smoking crack and drinking White Claws in an observation tank. What did China do with that information? They gave it to the Russians. Biden got sacked again. It seems dangerously easy to outmaneuver this sad man. He’s too old, slow, and stupid to be president. I do want a copy of the transcript of the call. Funny how all of these classified conversations leaked like crazy under Trump and stopped under Biden. The Deep State takes care of its own.

Was this also a countermeasure to distract us from the economic news? This administration seems addicted to being bearers of bad news to the American people. Another thing to watch is how persistent the media will be on the recession. Not even the liberal media can run with the alternative facts the Biden crew has manufactured for the economic downturn. I expect a tense press briefing, but how long will the media keep bringing up all the indicators that we are on the road to ruin?

Frankly, I’m just hoping to survive this day. It’s not going to be a good one for the country. It’s excellent political news for the Republicans. The 2022 midterms are theirs to lose right now.