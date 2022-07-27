'God's Prophet': Here's the Crazy Texas Woman Who Opened Fire Inside an Airport

We’re a nation of 300 million people; some will have a few screws loose. Not everyone is sane. Take this woman in the Dallas, Texas area who decided to pull out a gun in an airport and open fire. What do you think happened to her? Yes, that’s right. The cops shot her. The suspect, Portia Odufuwa, is caught on camera by the check-in counters at Dallas Love Field Airport, pulling a gun out and firing multiple shots. She did this in front of a police officer passing through the area. Of course, she got shot. Odufuwa claimed she was a prophet of God and had a history with law enforcement. She was also prohibited from owning a firearm due to past criminal activity (via NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth):

A woman who fired several rounds near the ticketing counter inside Dallas Love Field Airport late Monday morning was yelling about her marriage and threatened to blow up the airport in the moments before she was confronted and shot by a Dallas police officer, police say.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said the woman, identified by police Monday afternoon as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa, was dropped off at the airport just before 11 a.m. by an Uber driver.

Showing surveillance video from the airport during a news conference Tuesday, the chief said the woman entered the airport and went to a restroom before exiting several minutes later with a dark-colored hoody pulled tightly over her head and with her hands in her pockets. He said she then went to the ticketing area and was seen walking around the kiosks.

Garcia noted the woman's behavior near the kiosks drew the attention of a nearby uniformed Dallas police officer, identified as Officer Ronald Cronin, who was walking toward her when she stopped and said she had an announcement. The woman, according to witnesses, began talking about her marriage, incarceration and made threats to blow up the airport.

[...]

Garcia said Tuesday that Odufuwa was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm since August 2018 based on her history, which he shared during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. According to Garcia Odufuwa was arrested in connection with the following incidents.

On Aug. 9, 2016, she attempted to purchase a gun at a pawn shop in Balch Springs but was denied due to an outstanding traffic warrant in New Mexico. Later that month she again tried to purchase a gun at the same store and was again denied.

On April 5, 2019, she was arrested for a bank robbery in Wylie.

On Oct. 4, 2019, she was arrested in Mesquite for arson.

On Sept. 28, 2020, she was detained for APAL, apprehension by a police officer without a warrant at Love Field and transported for a mental health evaluation.

NBC 5 has learned the cases against Odufuwa were disposed and that she'd been found incompetent to stand trial.

Garcia said the gun Odufuwa used Monday was not registered to her and that Dallas police are working with the FBI and ATF to determine where the gun came from and how it came to be in her possession.