Oh, So That's the Anti-Chinese Espionage Program the DOJ Shut Down

This story goes back a few months, but given how woke nonsense and political correctness are still the main entrée served by liberals, are you shocked that it could lead to a national security issue with one of our most aggressive allies. We’ve all seen what these folks have done with the military. The endless stream of critical race theory seminars poisons the Pentagon, which has nothing to do with these brave men and women learning how to kill our enemies. This is social engineering, and this isn’t akin to racial integration. Some liberals use that as an example of the Pentagon engaging in a similar exercise. The color of your skin doesn’t matter in the military. To channel George S. Patton, it doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, brown, or orange as long as you can destroy the enemy. Integration of these units did not degrade lethality.

Simply put, America’s best now serve in the same battalions, companies, divisions, and armies. CRT brainwashes our military to view each other along racial lines and highlights differences that could lead to unit fragmentation. In February, the DOJ nixed an anti-spy program aimed at Chinese operatives.

There is nothing wrong with having a Department of Justice program that targets Chinese espionage. It’s part of the job description. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is our domestic spy catching agency, among other things, and now this operation is over. Why? Some woke DOJ officials were worried that it amounted to racial profiling. Are we back to this game again? If an espionage threat comes from China, you target Chinese people. If a virus comes from China, like COVID, it’s okay to say it originated from that country. COVID didn’t come from Detroit. China has extensively infiltrated aspects of American society, specifically academia and the government itself. Dianne Feinstein’s driver was a Chinese spy (via Politico):

The Biden administration is shutting down a Justice Department program that focused on countering Chinese espionage, following stumbles in a series of criminal cases and accusations that it amounted to racial profiling. Officials said Wednesday that the three-year-old effort, known as the China Initiative, was being cast aside largely because of perceptions that it unfairly painted Chinese Americans and U.S. residents of Chinese origin as disloyal. “By grouping cases under the China Initiative rubric, we helped give rise to a harmful perception that the department applies a lower standard to investigate and prosecute criminal conduct related to that country or that we in some way view people with racial, ethnic or familial ties to China differently,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen said in remarks prepared for delivery at George Mason University in Virginia. However, Justice’s top national security official insisted that the decision amounted to a reframing and recalibration — not an abandonment — of a muscular law enforcement response to the national security threat posed by the People’s Republic of China. “DOJ will no longer use the framework of the China Initiative to organize or to describe our efforts to counter threats by the PRC government,” Olsen told reporters Wednesday as he announced the results of a nearly four-month-long review of the China-focused program. “We are ending the China Initiative.” Olsen said department officials had concluded that the enforcement program singling out China was ill-advised and better reframed as part of a more wide-ranging effort to counter threats posed by Russia, Iran and other countries.

There seems to have been some prosecutorial miscues, but hiring better lawyers is the route that should get tested first. This initiative got morphed into the equivalent of ‘all spies matter.’ Sure, but it’s apples and oranges. We’re facing a considerable threat from China, our greatest geopolitical foe. Russia? Their spy teams are getting exposed and booted everywhere. Political correctness doesn’t make us safer. It’s creating a crease from which Beijing’s operatives will exploit as they’ve done in past operations.