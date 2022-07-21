Bolton: Yeah, I Plotted Coups. Get Over It.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton's remarks to CNN's Jake Tapper about being involved in coups raised some eyebrows. It's not shocking, though it's stuff he probably shouldn't have said out loud, especially on a liberal network. It only shows that neo-conservatives of Bolton's stripe will never change. That's not a knock on the man. He has been right about some things, like the Obama administration's disastrous Iran nuclear policy.

Bolton made these remarks when host Jake Tapper said that plotting a coup wasn't an arduous task last week. Bolton, a guest, did not take kindly to those remarks, noting that coups are tedious operations because he's planned some of them.

It's the scene from "Charlie Wilson's War." CIA agent Gust Avrakotos, played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, admits to an Israeli arms dealer that the US intelligence community financed some of the past assassination attempts against him. You don't need to say the quiet part out loud, John. That's what Democrats do.

Still, some shrugged off the remarks while others were entertained. And yes, some went ballistic, going off on the "war criminal" tangent that we all know and love from the far left. Bolton just doesn't care if you don't like his remarks. He called out the "snowflakes" who overreacted to his statements on Tapper's show (via Mediaite):

Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton addressed criticism he received after telling CNN’s Jake Tapper he had been involved in plotting coups d’état in other countries in a conversation about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I do have to ask you also, your comment yesterday on CNN about coups and orchestrating them. It’s getting a lot of play, as you know. What would you like to say to that? Obviously, the U.S. is a world superpower, and were you surprised that some of the pick-up there was about, you know, your talk? Obviously, you’ve written about Venezuela a lot in your book,” asked a Newsmax anchor of Bolton on Wednesday. “Well, I think there are a lot of snowflakes out there that don’t understand what you need to do to protect the United States,” responded Bolton in his typically defiant fashion. “I’m not going to get into specifics. I did write about Venezuela in my memoir. And I think that any president that’s not willing to do what it takes to protect the interests of the American people, it needs to have some, some counseling,” Bolton concluded.

In some ways, Tapper's comments were a nice temporary distraction. We're focusing on Bolton's coup advice instead of the insane narrative that some of the left apply to the January 6 riot. They think it was a coup. It wasn't. The January 6 Select Committee is holding primetime hearings on this matter, which no one is watching. Still, this is the left's pet project, which is trying to find anything to pin on Trump, indict him, and prevent him from running again. That won't happen.

Bolton is at an age where he can give zero f***s. Honestly, I'd rather talk about Bolton's coups than this January 6 nonsense.