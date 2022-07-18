Joe Biden

Did the Palestinian Honor Guard Intentionally Botch Playing the Star-Spangled Banner?

Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Jul 18, 2022 3:05 PM
Did the Palestinian Honor Guard Intentionally Botch Playing the Star-Spangled Banner?

White House Steward Joe Biden's Middle Eastern tour is blessedly over. It was an embarrassment. You can see why his team didn't want to tack this trip onto his last outing to Ukraine a few months ago. He would've probably collapsed from exhaustion. Biden is old, and the liberal media is finally noticing. I don't know what took them so long; The New York Times has been especially brutal on this front. He begged for more oil in Saudi Arabia. He reportedly didn't even bring up the death of Jamal Khashoggi, though he said he did. I still think he forgot. Yet, let's circle back to his trip with Palestinians.

Rebecca already covered his cringe-worthy remarks when he slapped Great Britain and Israel in the face. 

"I — my background and the background of my family is Irish American, and we have a long history of — not fundamentally unlike the Palestinian people with Great Britain and their attitude toward Irish-Catholics over the years, for 400 years

And now, some have called out the Palestinian Honor Guard for intentionally butchering our national anthem:

I tend to agree that these folks know how to play it. These people wreck the national anthem. The Saudis leak that Joe Biden never brought up Khashoggi. It shows once again that Joe is out of step. It also shows that these nations think they can be disrespectful and get away with it because Joe Biden doesn't have all his marbles. They're right about that too. 

