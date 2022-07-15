Trump Was Right: They're Sending Their Rapists

Yes, they lost their minds over these remarks from Donald Trump way back in the day. You all remember it, right? When he said that these hordes of illegal immigrants have criminals among them. Mexico and the rest of Latin America are sending their rapists over the border. The media had a stroke. It was just as bad when Trump referred to Third World nations as "s**thole countries." CNN and the rest of the liberal media clown car were aghast. Have these people been to Haiti? It's no gem of the Caribbean. It's a hellhole. Get over it.

The recent Ohio abortion story has taken more twists and turns than cars racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It became national news when Joe Biden referenced a 10-year-old girl who was raped, impregnated, and then sought an abortion in Indiana. Her rapist was a 27-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, Gerson Fuentes. The child's mother appears to have defended him, saying everything reported about Fuentes has been a lie, sparking questions about whether the mother dated this man. Fuentes reportedly confessed to the crime. He's a criminal alien. He's a rapist, and more like him have been rounded up.

NEW: Several child sex predators & sex offenders arrested in multiple Border Patrol sectors. Convictions include:

- Lewd acts w/ child in L.A.

- Sexual abuse of minor in NYC

- Fondling a child in Indiana

- Sexual abuse in Portland

- Forced lewd acts w/ child in CA@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/jVAOxYPYVb — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 14, 2022

Trump was right. They are sending their rapists. To my shock, I'll always refer to a Salon piece about these remarks, which is still live on the site. I can't believe it got posted, but it's by a Bernie Sanders supporter who said he was sick of the lies the media was telling about Trump's remarks on immigration. It's a deep dive for sure, so pull up a seat (via Salon):

This is what Trump said: “When do we beat Mexico at the border? They’re laughing at us, at our stupidity. [...] When Mexico sends its people they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you; they’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists, and some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting.” You might well dislike Trump’s words. I did. But let’s not make it worse. He did not say that all Mexicans are rapists. Yet that’s what many commentators did. For example, Politico misquoted Trump by omitting his phrase about “good people.” They said he was “demonizing Mexicans as rapists.” They argued that Mexicans do not really commit more rapes in the U.S. than whites. But that’s not what Trump claimed. [...] Compare such words with Trump’s words. Which is worse? Writers excerpted the phrase: “they’re rapists,” as if it were about all Mexican unauthorized immigrants, or worse, about all Mexican immigrants, or even worst, about all Mexicans. But that’s not what he said. That’s not what he meant. It was just a remark about some of the criminals crossing the border. The trick for misrepresenting Trump’s words can be used against anyone. For example, on October 7, at a Democratic debate, Hillary Clinton answered the question: “Which enemy are you most proud of?” She replied: “In addition to the NRA, um, the health insurance companies, the drug companies, um, the Iranians.” If you do to her what the media did to Trump, then you should believe that Hillary Clinton is proud to be the enemy of 77 million citizens of Iran, plus millions more living outside Iran, including mothers, children, and disabled people. But that’s not what she meant. [...] Trump was discussing crimes committed by unauthorized immigrants. Is it true that some people who illegally cross the border from Mexico are good? Yes. Is it true that some others commit crimes? Yes. Is that a problem? People disagree. Some conjecture that unauthorized immigrants don’t commit more crimes than U.S. citizens. But crimes by unauthorized immigrants, even murders, would not have happened if those individuals had not entered the U.S. [...] ...in 2014, the U.S. deported 177,960 convicted criminals. Surprisingly, 91,037 were already convicted criminals before they even entered the U.S. At the University of Texas at Austin, the football stadium can seat 100,119 people. I have seen it full. I’ve see more than 100,000 people at once—it’s an incredible sight. It’s a staggering swarm of people. I have seen them yelling all at once. It is utterly astonishing to me that this stadium would fail to seat all the convicted criminals deported in a single year. Back to Mr. Trump. Did he unfairly single out Mexicans when complaining about crimes by unauthorized immigrants? By far, most Mexicans are good people. However, since Mexico shares a large frontier with the U.S., and many Mexicans face economic hardships, most of the reported illegal immigration into the U.S. is from Mexico. Accordingly, in recent years roughly 76% of criminal unauthorized immigrants are from Mexico. What kinds of crime? It is strangely difficult to find national statistics on homicides, sexual assaults, and thefts, by unauthorized immigrants. But there is relevant data for some states. [...] The Texas Department of Public Safety identified 207,076 foreign aliens who were booked into Texas county jails from October 2008 through August 1, 2014. Their term “foreign aliens” includes both foreigners who are in Texas legally and foreigners who entered illegally. They were accused of 357,884 crimes in those 70 months, including these charges: 4,413 terroristic threats, 60,973 robberies and larcenies, 6,636 vehicle thefts, 78,682 assaults, 12,869 sexual assaults and offenses, 1,113 kidnapping, and 3,089 homicides. That includes, an average of 1,383 charges of sexual assaults per year, in Texas alone. [...] These crime rates are staggering and offensive. None of the women and men who were killed in by unauthorized immigrants in Texas would have died if the murderers had not entered the U.S. illegally. [...] Regardless, countless many people think that Trump is racist against Mexicans. I suggest that anyone who thinks that should count how many times Trump has praised Mexicans. Most unauthorized immigrants are good people. But still, the media wrongly blamed Mr. Trump for their own misrepresentations.

This is Salon, folks. Left-wing Salon posted this seven years ago. Someone sane and not infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome wrote the article. Maybe that's why it's sensible.

You've known about illegal alien crime for years, I know. We still need to keep reminding the liberal media that they're wrong. This post is a sober look at the border crisis from 2015. It remains true today, but this post would be flagged as racist by the "woke" crowd. That's how insane the Democratic Party has become on immigration. They don't care about crime, and that's why Trump's immigration speeches caught fire. Even a Sanders supporter spotted the bias when Trump made these remarks seven years ago.

It's not an endorsement of Trump, but the facts support the former president's claims, and here we are in 2022—still capturing the criminal aliens we can find.