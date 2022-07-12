MSNBC’s Morning Joe Whines About Democrats Not Praising Biden Enough

Earth to liberal America, there’s nothing good. There is no real record of accomplishment from Joe Biden—nothing. He got a Supreme Court justice confirmed, but did that do anything to help him in the polls. He’s done more for Ukraine than America. The former is drawing us into a perpetual proxy war with Russia. I thought that’s why we left Afghanistan with such ignominious haste; the avoidance of open-ended missions abroad. Ukraine is becoming another foreign policy blackhole. The rescue package aimed at COVID relief jacked-up inflation like no other. Virtually the entire Democratic Party voted for it. The Left got what they wanted, so there is no defense here, something that National Review’s Jim Geraghty highlighted brutally.

The only thing that could screw this up is the GOP aiming a double-barreled shotgun at their feet. One could argue that this has already happened with the anti-gun bill that just sailed through without going through regular order. We’ll see what the repercussions for that will be down the road. Yet, the liberal media being mad at Democrats for not praising Joe Biden’s do-nothing White House is a clear sign that this is the end. They know Joe Biden’s agenda—the grandiosity of it all—is dead in a few months when the GOP retakes the House.

When the rank-and-file can’t praise Biden, you know it’s terrible. They can’t do it because they will look as senile as the caretaker of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Even the case Morning Joe tries to make for Biden is worthless (via Newsbusters):





So it’s come to this: The Morning Joe crew on Friday were grumpy that Democrats aren’t doing enough to tout the accomplishments of Joe Biden. Hyping a Washington Post column calling for Democrats to get in line behind the very unpopular president, Joe Scarborough was baffled: “You just wonder why they're panicking the way they are. They certainly aren't helping themselves, and they're certainly not helping their president, they’re certainly not helping their party. And I'm just talking politics.” [...] This conversation grew from Post opinion columnist Dana Milbank’s recent article: “Give Biden a Break,” which called on the Democratic Party to be a little kinder to Biden amid his disaster streak as president that really has been prevalent since the day he was sworn in. Milbank mentioned how Democrats go from saying “’whoa, whoa, whoa, that’s too hot, you're being too divisive.” And then turn around a few months later and say, “he's not forceful enough on the urgent threats to democracy that we’re facing.’” Mike Barnicle then complained about how Biden never gets enough credit for the things he does such as apparently “convincing people like Abe to help with this effort, to help with trying to neutralize China.” Even though Abe was a strong supporter for Taiwan and combating the CCP way before Biden ever tried anything. Plus, the United States is in China’s pockets enough as it is, meaning Taiwan is not high on the list for this administration. There will not be any strong neutralization of China coming from Biden any time soon. Milbank gave Barnicle clarity as to why Biden is not getting enough credit. It is because “Americans don’t care that much about foreign policy.”

No one cares about foreign policy if they can’t pay their bills due to high inflation and gas prices. No one cares about anything if the economy is in the toilet, which it is. Take a look at Joe’s latest remarks and tell me if this sounds okay.

BIDEN: "I know times are tough. Prices are too high. Families are facing a cost of living crunch. But today's economic news confirms the fact that my economic plan is moving this country in a better direction." pic.twitter.com/gzpdy6m8yI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2022

“I know times are tough. Prices are too high. Families are facing a cost-of-living crunch. But today's economic news confirms the fact that my economic plan is moving this country in a better direction."

Excuse me. Times are tough. Prices are too high. My economic policies are killing Americans, but the country is moving in a better direction. What would you call that? Doublespeak. Bad spin. Senility. That’s why Democrats can heap praise on President Brainworms, MSNBC.

And foreign policy not yielding dividends at the polls is not new. George H.W. Bush pummeled Iraq, taking 100 hours to wallop Saddam Hussein in 1991. Bush’s approval rating was solid, but the economy began to crumble. Enter Bill Clinton’s landslide 1992 win.

Democrats need to embrace defeat. They also need to accept that Biden cannot be president anymore. When MSNBC can’t even come up with a solid defense of this guy—it’s truly time to pack it in.