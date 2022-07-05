What Caused a 100-Year-Old World War II Veteran to Break Down

These men were part of the greatest generation. They survived the Great Depression. They survived a world at war. They fought in the most destructive war in human history. And they were there to help rebuild America and the rest of the world.

The two-front war against Nazi Germany and a militarist Japan was a herculean effort, one where victory wasn't guaranteed. Over 10 million men served in the armed forces. The US and our allies were going to defeat these twin evils at all costs. These men fought and died to preserve the freedoms we take for granted. They fought so that we could live in relative peace and try to make a slice of this country our own. It's part of the promise that you can be anything here if you put your mind to it. At the very least, you have the opportunity to achieve your dreams. That act—the drive to live with purpose and try to make something of oneself—has now become a political debate.

Is there enough diversity? Is this white supremacy? Is this racist? Is that a perpetuation of misogyny? Does this trigger nonwhites? Does this demean transgenders? Is that homophobic? There's a lot of unnecessary "woke" and politically correct nonsense hindering Americans' ability to make a living without being harassed by privileged and overwhelmingly white progressives.

With America about to enter a recession, that American Dream is being further chipped away. It's already being torched by high gas prices, high inflation, a supply chain crisis, and a baby formula shortage. In Biden's America, mothers cannot feed their children. Opportunity is fading.

Carl Spurlin Dekel is a 100-year-old World War II veteran who was brought to tears as he sees America going "down the drain" (via Fox News):





Dekel says serving his country in WWII was the most important thing he ever did, according to Fox 13. The veteran and Silver Star holder says he wouldn't hesitate to put his life on the line again, but regrets that the U.S. has slipped away from what he remembers. "People don’t realize what they have," Dekel told the outlet. "The things we did and the things we fought for and the boys that died for it, it’s all gone down the drain." "We haven’t got the country we had when I was raised, not at all," he says. "Nobody will have the fun I had. Nobody will have the opportunity I had. It’s just not the same and that’s not what our boys, that’s not what they died for." Dekel's statements came the same day the U.S. lost the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from WWII. Hershel "Woody" Williams died Wednesday at 98 years old, surrounded by his family at a hospital named after him in his home state of West Virginia. […] Williams echoed Dekel's sentiment of loss during an interview on Memorial Day, remarking to local media that he hoped to see a resurgence of patriotism in the U.S. "I’ve been at this probably 25 to 30 times, but I believe today we had more honor wreaths than we’ve ever had before, and that’s encouraging," Williams told WSAZ during a veterans' event. "It gives me encouragement that we’re coming back and that we will again be that United States of America that had so much patriotism and love of country."

It's hard to keep that sense of patriotism and love of country afloat when half the nation hates their own country. That's the left, who have executed a rather brilliant covert campaign in the education system to quietly strip us of our identity. They've tried to gaslight us with historical myths. The 1619 Project is a classic example of fraudulent history being distributed in our schools. Critical Race Theory is another cancer in the classroom. It's all focused on the evils of America but through a 21st-century light. You cannot be a student of history and a cultural Marxist at the same time. Was slavery bad? Yes, but in the 18th and 19th centuries—it was accepted. Hell, slavery has been around since the days of Hammurabi. It's now rejected and illegal in the US. It's a sign of progress.

In fact, as you know, this issue of slavery was so contentious that it caused the collapse of our government and a brutal civil war that remains our bloodiest conflict. The American Civil War was America's first and only constitutional crisis. Donald Trump winning the 2016 election is not one of them.

A poll was taken after Russian troops invaded Ukraine and showed that most Democrats in this country would surrender outright if a similar situation occurred in the United States. Roughly half the nation would just quit—that's the left. They're self-righteous, condescending, and utterly worthless when the chips are down, apparently. You eat a nation from within, and it starts with the children of the next generation. That predatory mindset is being exposed daily. So, yes, sadly, I agree with Dekel's heartbreaking observation. We are circling the drain with Biden and the Democrats in charge, but we've survived other hard times. We can survive this "woke" nonsense.