Oregon Teachers Say They're Rooting Out Another Behavior That Promotes White Supremacy

Of course, right. Anything I don't like is racism, sexism, or misogyny. It's also white supremacy. It's why the left isn't taken seriously anymore outside of cities or college campuses, and the folks who really get mad about this are the whitest folks on the planet.

Now, that's not always the case – but blaming racism on everything has run its course to the point where it's become a punchline. Yet, as long as woke psychos can find jobs, administrators, managers, and the like are going to have to deal with nonsense like this in the workplace.

Apparently, at one Oregon school, eye-rolling is a means of upholding white supremacy (via Fox News):

Oregon teachers at the Errol Hassell Elementary School sent school administrators an email claiming that eye-rolling directed at a principal, among other alleged actions they observed, is an example of a "harmful practice rooted in White supremacy" that is happening in the workplace. The educators from the Beaverton School District said in an email on May 27 that they had become of aware of a "rumor" that Principal Cynthia Lam Moffett was on the chopping block. "We believe that much of the resistance to Principal Moffett’s work… is a result of bias and targeted aggression. As BIPOC educators we have observed, experienced, and witnessed similar micro and macro aggressions," the email said. BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous, and people of color. The teachers included an extensive list of "micro and macro aggressions." Many of them were concerning the staff's responses to the principal. It said, "Staff members rolled their eyes during… meetings while Principal Moffett is speaking" It continued, "Staff raised their voice and interrupted Principal Moffet during… meetings, and spoke in a disrespectful and aggressive manner."

A "woke" rat squad – I can't think of anything more Left Coast than that. Okay, maybe I could find something but not off the top of my head right now. How do you maintain your sanity with workers like this? Who doesn't eye-roll? This is 21st Century American education we're talking about here. I'm sure what was said that elicited the reported eye-rolling was warranted and highly appropriate.

This is about control, though we're the real control freaks for not wanting babies to be killed en masse. We're the control freaks for being pro-life, but all these clowns wanted everyone to be vaccinated and boosted without exception.

I'm thinking that the 2022 midterms will be when there's a pushback on this nonsense because normal people of all stripes, liberal and especially conservative, are not this unspooled.