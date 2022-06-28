Lazy Amazon Workers Demand a Work Stoppage Because They're So Shaken by Abortion Ruling

What kind of weak sauce nonsense is this? The default position for liberals in America whenever they get upset is getting beyond tiring. They all want to either stop working or studying. There cannot be any finals. We're upset. We can't work. So, are we shocked that Amazon employees demanded a work stoppage over the Dobbs ruling? Oh, and they wanted the company to cease all business in red states.

Jeff Bezos is no conservative, but he's also a dude who likes making money. And this is why he's at the helm of Amazon and these workers are not. They're obviously die-hard followers of the business school that isn't focused on making money (via Fox Business):

A group of pro-abortion Amazon employees filed a public letter to the company Tuesday in which they demanded the online retailer cease any and all business in pro-life states, according to reports. The letter, first leaked via Twitter account Libs of TikTok, was addressed to "Amazon leadership" and requested the retail giant aggressively rebuke the Supreme Court's decision. "We, the undersigned, come to you today to request immediate and decisive action against the threat to our basic human rights with the overturning of Roe v. Wade," the letter began. "As part of Amazon's wide-reaching efforts toward a more inclusive and diverse workforce, we believe that Amazon cannot let this recent decision go unanswered. We ask Amazon, the world's best employer, to actively defend against this assault on our liberty." Most notably, the letter demanded Amazon cease conducting business in states that have or intend to pass laws limiting or outlawing abortion.

We'll see what happens. I doubt anything will. If anything does, it'll be that these workers are fired for misuse of company time and resources. Elon Musk's SpaceX employees demanded he cave to their demands not so long ago. He fired all of them. I don't think Bezos will do that. He's too busy. He'll let these clowns have their moment, and then it's time to get back to work.

If you can't work because of a Supreme Court decision, you should be fired for the simple reason of being a weak and pathetic human being.