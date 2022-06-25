Former Obama Official Totally Implodes Over Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Sit back and enjoy the liberal tears. It’s probably the most predictable rant from a liberal about the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs case which overturned Roe v. Wade—but it’s still entertaining. It’s an illegitimate court; its legitimacy was chipped after Bush v. Gore. Anytime the Left loses, the Court is illegitimate. Every time the Left loses, people will die. Every time they lose, it’s because of racism, sexism, misogyny, ageism, or ableism. It’s comical at this point. Ben Rhodes, a former Obama aide, boasted about creating an echo chamber for the administration’s foreign policy. He was a core defender of the horrific Iran nuclear deal. So, having bad takes isn’t new for this guy.

It's all the liberal grievances wrapped up in one thread. How Bush’s 2000 win led to Samuel Alito and John Roberts. How the Senate GOP’s intransigence in offering Merrick Garland a hearing led to Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. And how this right-wing minoritarianism is not just unsustainable but dangerous to democracy. Oh, I drink up these tears.

The current SCOTUS majority has an extreme degree of illegitimacy when you consider how it came to be. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 24, 2022

Bush v Gore itself elevated George W. Bush to the presidency after he lost the popular vote and with Florida still contested. That in turn led to the appointments of Roberts and Alito. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 24, 2022

When Scalia died, Republicans in the Senate denied even a hearing for an Obama nominee in an historic break from norms. That allowed a President - Trump - who lost the popular vote to make three appointments. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 24, 2022

It cannot be repeated enough: this extremist SCOTUS majority was created by presidents who lost the popular mandate (one of whom won the presidency in part through the activism of the SCOTUS right wing in Bush v Gore, another who got to appoint an Obama vacancy). — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 24, 2022

This is an extreme version of the minority governing the majority that has been the GOP playbook for some time now. And these unelected right-wing judges could be on the court in like 2060 thanks to lifetime appts — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 24, 2022

This is totally unsustainable. It's not just an election cycle issue, it's a functioning democracy issue. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 24, 2022

Whether it's now or 4 years from now or 10 years from now, SCOTUS reform is the only way to fully address a legitimacy crisis in American democracy that will impact this nation's capacity to deal effectively with the challenges shaping our children's lives. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 24, 2022

First, for the millionth time, the Electoral College elects the president, not the popular vote. While these clowns decry so-called minority rule—it’s not but we’ll play this game for a bit—they’re all about mob rule. This idiotic fixation on popular votes extends into the composition of the US Senate. Oh, and now unelected judges are a problem. Just smile and laugh, everyone. We’re seeing sore losers and snobs who think they’re entitled to win everything based on having what they think are superior opinions, like men being able to get pregnant.