Insane: Maxine Waters Pretty Much Calls for Insurrection

A horde of pro-abortion Democrats marched to the Supreme Court today to protest the Dobbs ruling, which overturned Roe v. Wade. This was not a shock. The leaked draft of the opinion already pointed to the direction the Court was heading on this issue. Still, it's abortion, so the left is just uber-frothing at the mouth right now.

It hasn't been a good week for them. A black justice expanded civil rights on Thursday while the issue of abortion was rightfully returned to a platform where it could be decided legally via the legislative process today. And you know the loudmouths in D+1000 districts were there to spew total nonsense, like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who doesn't miss an opportunity to show everyone the depths of her idiocy. She trotted out there and pretty much called for an insurrection.

Look, I don't make up these rules, but by the insane standards the liberal media and Democrats set on this question—Waters should be jailed (via Fox News):

Maxine Waters tells people to “fight,” “the hell with the Supreme Court! We will defy them!"



"You ain't seen nothin' yet."



Didn’t they impeach Trump for this?

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., pledged to defy and protest the Supreme Court following its decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said from the steps of the court. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming." "Black women will be out in droves," she continued. "We will be out by the thousands, we will be out by the millions. We are going to make sure we fight for the right to control our own bodies." […] The Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision Friday that the landmark case Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to abortion in 1973, was wrongly decided.

Defy the Supreme Court, to hell with the Supreme Court. I'm sure this qualifies as fomenting a rebellion—at least that's what I've been told regarding this joke select committee that's supposedly investigating January 6, an event so traumatizing that no one cares about it. No one.

This isn't the first time Waters has channeled her inner-Andrew Jackson, even telling supporters to harass any member of the Trump administration in public because left-wing mobs are good. Left-wing violence is good. If Joe Biden wants peaceful protests this weekend, it will be hampered by the likes of Waters and her insane clown posse of progressives.

Everyone be careful out there this weekend.