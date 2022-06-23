Liberals Completely Melt Down Over Supreme Court Ruling

It's been a long time coming. It's been almost a decade. In 2008, DC v. Heller declared the Second Amendment affords Americans the right to bear arms unconnected to a militia and struck down the city's handgun ban. McDonald v. Chicago expanded that right to the states; Heller only applied to federal enclaves.

As Spencer wrote, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen is the most significant Second Amendment ruling from the Supreme Court since Heller and McDonald, where the Supreme Court struck down the state's concealed carry law as unconstitutional in a 6-3 vote. In another shocking development, Chief Justice John Roberts, the new leader of SCOTUS' liberal wing, didn't stab us in the back. Most importantly, the ruling shredded New York's justifiable need clause that required one to present evidence about stalking or death threats usually to obtain a permit. This is the line between shall issue and may issue carry laws, which were at the heart of these lawsuits in the past.

States with "may issue" carry laws grant authorities the arbitrary power to deny a permit application. In "shall issue" states, an applicant for a permit must receive it if authorities find no prohibitive reasons. Simply put, if you're a law-abiding citizen who passes the safety courses and background check, you're going to get your carry permit. It's a great day for civil rights. It's a great day for our Constitution, and liberals are going bananas.

Of course, CNN's Jeffrey Toobin took a break from a Zoom call to say that this is direct evidence that the Second Amendment is a "first-class right" and smeared conservative justices as being ones who want Americans to purchase firearms without background checks. ABC News' Terry Moran implied that this ruling will now mean people will show up at Drag Queen storybook times and shoot up the place.

ABC's Terry Moran implies there will be a fear that the SCOTUS decision on guns means people will show up with guns at Drag Queen Story Hours to intimidate them from going on. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 23, 2022

CNN's Jessica Schneider claims SCOTUS striking down New York's restrictive concealed carry law will lead to an explosion of mass shootings in Times Square.

"Several mass shootings in the last few months ... And the concern [is] ... handguns in populated places like Times Square" pic.twitter.com/FBvhPd8g3R — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 23, 2022

You are entitled to your opinion but not your own facts and like your own facts- you aren’t entitled to your own history. That’s exactly what this Supreme Court decision is- it is a reversal of 200+ years of jurisprudence that will get Americans killed. — David Hogg ?? (@davidhogg111) June 23, 2022

KATHY HOCHUL: "Shocking. Absolutely shocking that they have taken away our right to have reasonable restrictions. We can have restrictions on speech. You can't yell fire in a crowded theater, but somehow there's no restrictions allowed on the Second Amendment?" pic.twitter.com/KamGJ7lCt6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2022

KATHY HOCHUL: "I would like to point out to the Supreme Court justices, that the only weapons at that time were muskets. I'm prepared to go back to muskets." pic.twitter.com/xGoYKGE6g0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2022

CNN Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin is not happy with SCOTUS' Second Amendment ruling. pic.twitter.com/SYP6kN0dbE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2022

And every US lawyer knows SCOTUS rulings are invalid right now due to his conflict with the People of the USA. — Registered Independent (@Marycole121) June 23, 2022

SCOTUS read neither the room nor the Constitution correctly — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 23, 2022

There are many, many things about life in America I have come to hate over the last few years, and a big one is a feeling of existential dread on SCOTUS decision days. — Daniel Summers, MD ?????? (@WFKARS) June 23, 2022

So the Supreme Court now only works for republicans.



America is broken. — Elizabeth Kim (Liz, Lizzy or ???) ?? (@zen4ever2us) June 23, 2022

Thomas declares: "the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual's right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home" - there is ZERO textual support for that. Ex. 9999 why "originalism" is a scam — Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin ???????? (@JRubinBlogger) June 23, 2022

David Hogg was ever predictable in saying that this ruling that expanded American civil rights would kill people. Fake conservative Jennifer Rubin tossed in her two cents. Yes, it was a trash take. And there were some others as well. When liberals go apoplectic, it usually means freedom won. Celebrate this, folks.

We'll be back with more because today will be a total liberal media meltdown.