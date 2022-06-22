Team Biden Tries to Put Out the Tire Fire They Started With the Wife of a Detained WNBA Star

They can’t even do the little things right. These are the small things. These are guaranteed slam-dunks. Everything this administration does looks like a tire fire. It’s also not good that this blaze emanates from a detained American in Russian. I don’t care that it’s the WNBA which is awful. We have an American that’s supposedly being wrongfully detained abroad, and Joe Biden should do everything he can to get her out.

Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody since February 17 when she was arrested on drug charges. Reportedly, Russian authorities found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in them. This is small-time stuff. It’s nothing big, but we’re approaching Independence Day now and she hasn’t been released. In fact, her detention has been extended a third time, running through until at least July 2. Griner’s wife tore into the Biden administration, and rightfully so. They don’t seem to care. Cherelle Griner outright says she doesn’t trust this administration to get Brittney out. She has a good reason. This crew botched a phone call between the two women because someone wasn’t at the front desk to connect the call. It’s their anniversary and Brittney tried calling Cherelle nearly a dozen times over a several-hour period, but no one was manning the front desk at the US Embassy in Russia to connect the call. There’s no excuse as US officials knew for weeks that this call was scheduled. Now, they’re hoping to try again (via ESPN) [emphasis mine]:

A phone call between jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife is being rescheduled after an earlier attempt to connect on the couple's anniversary failed because of an "unfortunate mistake," Biden administration officials said Tuesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the original call last weekend could not be completed because of a "logistical error" that officials have worked quickly to fix so that a new call can take place. The State Department and White House did not offer a date for the rescheduled call. "It was a mistake. It is a mistake that we have worked to rectify," Price told reporters Tuesday. "The call has been rescheduled and will take place in relatively short order." Griner was to have spoken with her wife, Cherelle, on Saturday, the couple's fourth anniversary, for the first time since her arrest in Russia in mid-February. The call was to have been routed through the American embassy in Russia, which was to have patched the conversation through. […] Price on Tuesday said the department deeply regretted the error, which he said was compounded by staffing constraints at the embassy, including technicians that are located in a third country because of Russian government restrictions placed on the embassy and its operations. A senior State Department official, speaking earlier on Tuesday said the call was supposed to have gone through the Marine Guard station at the embassy, which is staffed around the clock. but the call was apparently rerouted through a remote location that was unstaffed on Saturday. "This was an unfortunate mistake," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Just take responsibility. You people screw up. You people can’t even connect a damn phone call. It’s all your fault. Isn’t that what adults do when they make a mistake? ‘We regret the error, but it was really the fault of the Marine Guard station’ doesn’t clarify anything. This White House which is occupied by this little old man is exactly like Mr. Magoo. It’s bumbling into everything though miraculously nothing serious has occurred…yet. And by that, I mean something like nuclear war. We’re on the verge of a recession. We have a baby formula shortage. Tampons are in short supply. Gas prices are soaring, and inflation is just killing Americans everywhere. And this little old man who thinks he’s president doesn’t know what’s going on which is compounded by his very diverse though immensely incompetent staff.

If you can’t connect a phone call, what the hell are you even doing? Trump got Lavar Ball’s son out of trouble in China for alleged shoplifting. Biden has not only not got Griner out of Russia but can’t even make a simple communication possible between the couple.