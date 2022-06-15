Joe Biden

Clown Town: Biden Comms Team Heading Up to the Hill to Help Dems With Messaging

It’s open mic night on the Hill this Thursday. That can only explain what’s going to be held there because it’s comedy hour. Peel away the layers of this onion, and it’s a stand-up routine. It also shows that Democrats and the Biden White House know they’re in trouble. The 2022 midterms could be a death blow to everything Biden wants to do, which is good and bad. The good is that we can kill every initiative this idiot wants to get passed. The bad news is that Joe Biden is still president. It will stop the bleeding at least. My dream is that we clinch a veto-proof majority in the House and retake the Senate, making this old geezer more of a caretaker president.

To blunt incoming losses across the board, Biden’s communications team is heading to the Hill Thursday to give a seminar of sorts on how to message about the economy properly. What does that even mean? How can you spin high gas prices? How can you spin high inflation? How can you spin anemic jobs growth? You can’t. This will be an epic gaslighting operation that will pin all the blame on Russia when every American family knows the spike in prices began well before the Ukraine war.

In Biden’s America, you can’t find baby formula for your kids. In Biden’s America, there is no energy strategy other than to make it more expensive. This man delivered a speech to the AFL-CIO yesterday. The Democratic Party doesn’t know working people. It’s all urban-based professionals who can afford multiple electric cars, shop at Whole Foods daily, take Soul Cycle classes, and think a supply chain crisis means no avocados at the market. They don’t have kids. They don’t know any of the real problems facing most of the country. It’s a bubble. And because these people donate tons of money in 2020, they’re in the driver’s seat of the agenda-setting here. They totally buy into the 'Putin’s price hike' narrative, they still think Russia colluded in 2016, they think Biden is a good president, and they mock those who can’t afford electric cars or baby formula because that’s who modern American liberals are at their core: rotten. They’re snobs. They hate you. And they’re not relatable on any platform. Remember, if you disagree with them on anything, you’re a Nazi. The Democrats are about to be a regional, coastal, and elitist party. You can’t win long-term with that type of political base, especially in our system that favors geographic diversity. 

The lies are going to be breathtaking, and the more bumbling applesauce brains is out there trying to say all is well—the better our chances are for 2022 and 2024. 

