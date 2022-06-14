Obama's Top Adviser: Biden Is a Total Geezer...And That Will Be a 2024 Issue

This guy sucks. You already know that. The level of suck has become irreparable. It’s a black hole. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for that matter just suck the life out of everything. They’re killing this country, and both clowns arrogantly thought if they were just there in DC—all will be righted. Not the case. Harris has fumbled the ball so much that she’s not even included in White House business anymore. Keep her away from the cameras unless it’s necessary. Keep her away from being tasked with any more big-ticket items. She’s beyond incompetent. Then, you have total geezer Joe Biden who is just 10 miles behind everything facing the country. He's about to beg like a dog for oil from the Saudis. His Summit of the Americas event was an empty shell because Mexico, our top trading partner in the region, decided to boycott.

The slogan ‘America is back’ has been cast aside. The adults are back. No, it’s the mentally challenged who are back. The White House is now a hybrid residence akin to a mental hospital and nursing home. Harris is so toxic her top staff has left for other jobs. Joe Biden was warned about baby formula shortages several months ago, but the neurological receptors didn’t spark, and he sat on his hands. He didn’t know this was going to become an issue. He also thought inflation would just go away. He also promised to shut down an infectious airborne virus. He’s failed in every major crisis he’s faced. Now, his party’s rhetoric about protests outside of Supreme Court justices’ homes has come back to haunt as a man armed with a gun was arrested outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home. He was planning an assassination. It all points to old man Joe not being able to corral his party.

On his left flank, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who represents the progressive wing of the party, couldn’t say she could back geezer man in 2024. AOC has made it known for months that she’s not pleased with Biden or the more moderate members of her party. She will do what she feels is right and if that means hurling some hand grenades into her own tent—so be it. There is no way Joe Biden can get her under control. With mounting crises and a party that’s not really lock-step behind him, does Joe have what it takes to give it another go in 2024? His age will be a 2024 issue, as David Axelrod noted (via The Hill):

Former senior Obama adviser David Axelrod warned that President Biden’s age could be a “major issue” in the 2024 presidential election. “The presidency is a monstrously taxing job and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue,” Axelrod told The New York Times of 79-year-old Biden. “He looks his age and isn’t as agile in front of a camera as he once was, and this has fed a narrative about competence that isn’t rooted in reality,” he added. Axelrod also claimed that Biden “doesn’t get the credit he deserves for steering the country through the worst of the pandemic, passing historic legislation, pulling the NATO alliance together against Russian aggression and restoring decency and decorum to the White House.”

Well, first, Axelrod is a good soldier, so he has to say that. Second, it’s also total crap. The NATO alliance was plenty strong under Trump who got them to pay their security dues. He didn’t guide us through the pandemic. He let it burn through because that’s all we could do, though Trump was smeared as a grim reaper for wanting a more common-sense approach to this virus instead of everyone wearing 170 masks at a time, wearing moon suits, and getting 1789 shots of the vaccine.

Guys, you don’t peddle out a message that you will all get sick and die this winter if you already know your COVID strategy was shoddy. That’s what Biden did. Biden is a geezer and can’t do the job. That’s the elephant in the room. Spencer also touched on this and the appalling lack of depth on the Democratic bench should Joe not make the 2024 roster.