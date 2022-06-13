AOC Squirms When Asked Whether She'll Support Biden in 2024

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) refused to answer whether she’ll back President Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024.

Speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, the progressive said her focus is on keeping the House majority.

“I just want to ask about President Biden,” Bash said to the New York lawmaker. “He is saying he’s going to run again in 2024. Will you support him?”

“You know, if the president chooses to run again in 2024, I mean, first of all, I’m focused on winning this majority right now,” Ocasio-Cortez replied with a laugh. “And preserving a majority this year in 2022. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. But I think if the president has a vision, then that’s something we’re all certainly willing to entertain and examine when the time comes.”

“That’s not a yes,” Bash noted.

“Yeah, you know, I think we should endorse…when we get to it,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “But I believe that the president has been doing a very good job so far.

“And, you know, should he run again, I think that I — you know, I think it’s — we’ll take a look at it,” she continued. “But right now, we need to focus on winning a majority instead of a presidential election.”

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: "We'll take a look at it. Ha ha ha." pic.twitter.com/ztJJe55vJv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 12, 2022

The interview with AOC comes on the heels of a New York Times report with “dozens of frustrated Democratic officials, members of Congress and voters" about Biden's ability to "rescue his reeling party."

Despite record-low poll numbers Biden, has insisted he’s running again.