CNN Panel: Democrats Are Being Total Hypocrites About Political Violence

As Newsbusters pointed out, this is a “pigs fly” segment for CNN. They called out Democrats for being hypocrites about political violence. Mark the time of this segment because we’re not going to see this again. And no, I don’t trust that the memo from the new upper crust at CNN to just report the news will hold. This panel discussion which led to David Gregory taking a blowtorch to Democrats about heated rhetoric emanated from the recent story about the California man who wanted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Spencer wrote it up. A man was caught outside of the justice’s home armed with a gun and zip ties (via WaPo):

The individual, described as a man in his mid-20s, was found to be carrying at least one weapon and burglary tools, these people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Police were apparently notified that the person might pose a threat to the justice, but it was not immediately clear who provided the initial tip, these people said. The man apparently did not make it on to Kavanaugh’s property in Montgomery County, but he was stopped on a nearby street, these people said. Two people familiar with the investigation said the initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade, the 49-year-old decision that guaranteed a person’s constitutional right to have an abortion. He was also angry over a recent spate of mass shootings, those people said.

Luckily, the police were there to stop this madman. This comes after the Biden White House refused to condemn the protests outside of justices' homes. This comes after Chuck Schumer stoked the flames. This is all on you people. Period. And it was CNN who called you guys out (via Newsbusters):





CNN political correspondent David Gregory began, “I mean, activism has its place, of course, speaking out has its place too, but to threaten a Supreme Court Justice and his family outside of his home is beyond the pale.” But Gregory didn’t stop with a generalized platitude: And the truth is that a lot of people on the left who are in political power are being so hypocritical about this. They lecture us all the time about the excesses of the right, including Donald Trump on January 6, fomenting mob violence, and yet they are out there countenancing — as they have with statements before — that it's okay to stand outside these people's homes. Given the endless media hype surrounding January 6, comparing the words of Democratic leaders to it is a very, very harsh condemnation. Keilar then played two clips from the past month, one of Jen Psaki saying that the White House does “encourage” the protests outside the Justices’ homes, and another of Chuck Schumer dismissing the protests, saying, “there's protests three, four times a week outside my house.” Curiously absent from the clips was Schumer’s far more incendiary speech from 2020, where he told Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch that they would “pay the price” for overturning Roe vs. Wade and that “You won’t know what hit you.” Given that Justices are appointed for life, Schumer seems to have been calling for physical violence against the Justices.

I can confirm the man taken into custody outside of Brett Kavanaugh's house last night is a 26 year old white male with a California driver's license. Previous address in Seattle. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 8, 2022

The suspect is Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 8, 2022

In addition to the Glock 17, Roske had zip ties, a knife, a hammer, duct tape, a screwdriver and several other items in his two bags. He's being charged with "attempts to kidnap or murder, or threatens to assault, kidnap or murder, a United States Judge." — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 8, 2022

2 years and 3 months after Chuck Schumer threatened Brett Kavanaugh from the steps of the Court, a lunatic shows up to his house with a gun hoping to kill him.



Pretty clear line from that through encouraging protestors at Justice’s homes to real danger.https://t.co/vlq7OxeZz8 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 8, 2022

