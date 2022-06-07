NPR Wants to Let You Know That Getting Shot by Guns Hurts and Causes Tissue Damage

How can this article be real? National Public Radio wants to let you know that getting shot with a gun causes tissue damage and pain. I'm not a medical doctor, but when a bullet rips through one's body—you could die. I'm pretty sure that's not a pleasant experience. This is just groundbreaking…to some braindead leftist. Maybe not, though. All I know is that this piece is par for the course. It's inaccurate, but who's shocked about that?

First, even liberals have found that National Public Radio has become insufferable. Second, you knew trouble was ahead when the headline contained "assault weapon." Where are we going with this? Well, grab a drink and find out:

Bullets from lower caliber weapons, such as handguns, typically pierce straight through a target, medical experts say. By comparison, higher caliber guns, such as the AR-15s used in many mass shootings, can liquefy organs because of their much higher projectile speeds. "Assault weapons ... cause a condition called cavitation, meaning that as the projectile passes through tissue, it creates a large cavity," said Dr. Ian Brown, a trauma surgeon at UC Davis Health in Sacramento, California. "And that does a ton of of tissue damage, both initially at the impact, and then even further as that tissue begins to necrose, or die off." The damage is much greater in children, as the surface area of their organs and arteries are smaller, said Dr. Joseph Sakran, the director of emergency general surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

No, they did not just make that point. You can see the undercurrent. Scary AR-15 rifles, responsible for a fraction of all firearm-related deaths and homicides, can liquefy organs, but handguns "pierce straight through." Uh, both are bad. Both can be fatal. You're not making the point you think you're making, NPR. Also, no kidding that bullet rounds hitting kids can be more destructive. What the hell is this?

Last, the .223/5.56 Remington round that AR-15s fire is not a high caliber round. In some states, you cannot hunt with rifles that fire such a round because it's too cruel—it doesn't kill the animal quick enough. Meanwhile, those scary rifles cause organs to liquefy, so we need to ban them, not the handguns that cause thousands of more deaths every year? I'm not for any bans on any firearms, but since banning something is on the liberal media agenda when it comes to them, we present you with a proposal and a narrative that not only misses the target but is wholly untrue.

We need to drop this fiction that an AR-15 rifle is a high-caliber weapon and that hunting rifles, which are heavy-duty, cannot be used to kill people. All guns can kill. Handguns can kill. A musket can kill. Hence, why the "weapons of war" talking point falls flat. Yet, we're getting too much into the weeds here.

NPR equated the AR-15 as a system that could deliver wounds akin to a blaster gun from an Imperial Stormtrooper, but a handgun wound is "meh, it pierces right through." It pierces right through an artery, and you can bleed out, but those AR-15s are organ liquefiers.

The level of ignorance here is beyond stunning but not shocking.