Biden's Summit of the Americas Is Becoming a Total Disaster

I was told the adults were back in the room. America is back. Remember all that stuff Joe Biden and his crew tossed out after the 2020 election? Yeah, the adults are not back. It’s the mentally disabled. It’s the dementia-ridden. It’s the Delta Force of incompetence. There is nothing Joe Biden can do right. Nothing. It’s not his fault. He’s half-brain-dead. He’s also a terrible president.

The man who says that American leadership is back can't even hold a proper Summit of the Americas meeting. One of our key trading partners, Mexico, is not coming. The Mexican president threatened to boycott the gathering unless all countries in the region were invited. As Richard Haas, a longtime diplomat and president of the Council on Foreign Relations, noted—this meeting is quickly becoming a “debacle” (via NYT):

The Summit of the Americas looks to be a debacle, a diplomatic own goal. The US has no trade proposal, no immigration policy, & no infrastructure package. Instead, the focus is on who will & will not be there. Unclear is why we pressed for it to happen. https://t.co/d431ffbcnw — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) June 7, 2022

In a rebuke to President Biden, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said Monday that he would not attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles after news emerged that the United States would not invite Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan leaders to the meeting. Mr. López Obrador had threatened to boycott the summit for weeks unless all countries in the Americas were invited, but he made good on his promise during his morning news conference, announcing that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would attend in his stead. The weeklong summit began Monday. “There can be no Americas Summit if all the countries of the American continent do not participate,” Mr. López Obrador said. “Or there can be, but we believe that means continuing with the politics of old, of interventionism, of a lack of respect for the nations and their people.” The announcement was a blow to the Biden administration, coming just hours before the start of a meeting meant to demonstrate the resurgence of U.S. leadership in the region. Instead, the summit will go ahead without the leader of one of the United States’ most important trading partners, and the second-largest economy in Latin America. Mr. López Obrador did say that he would meet with President Biden separately in July. […] The White House has also emphasized migration as a key topic for the meeting, but given that Mexico is the largest source of migrants to the United States, and continues to be the United States’ most important partner in tackling the crisis, Mr. López Obrador’s decision diminishes the chances of any substantial deal on migration.

So, this whole summit is worthless without Mexico attending. There is no agenda that can be honestly discussed in any way. Wasn’t Biden supposed to heal the fractures? Wasn’t he supposed to use his decades of Washington experience to get nations together? He couldn’t do that with Mexico. They blew him off, and now he’s going to head to Saudi Arabia and beg for oil. He’s going to get rolled. No one respects him. No one fears him. He’s a caretaker president in all but name. Biden is engulfed with domestic crises at home, can’t figure out things abroad, and is increasingly becoming toxic to his own party. What is this guy good for besides providing comic relief…and a glimpse into American decline?