Is He Open to Gun Control? Has Lindsey Graham Has Been Taking Over by the Pod People...Again?

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) might be looking to stab us in the back. I don't like it. Most of the time, I like Lindsey Graham. The Gang of Eight on immigration was bad, but his steadfast support of Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett earned him major points. Now, the pod people have taken over…again. Lindsey 2.0—the conservative who gives zero #$%^ about what the liberal media thinks—is now dead. What the hell is going on, senator? You're open to all the proposals Joe Biden mentioned last week in his shoddy anti-gun address delivered after the Buffalo.

"I stand ready to vote on ALL the proposals mentioned by President Biden…and encourage the Democratic leader to bring them forward for votes," he tweeted.

Wait—does he want a vote to get all the Democrats on record for backing an unconstitutional gun-grabbing agenda? No. The next tweet read, "I also stand ready to work across the aisle to find common ground."

June 3, 2022

June 3, 2022

Dude, quit the games. Just stop. I'm just basing this on history here, but you probably want a vote to split the Democrats, get some infighting brewing on their side amid the midterm cycle, and get them on record for shredding Second Amendment rights as the nation is engulfed in an economic recession. The latter part is coming soon, next quarter probably. Find "common ground," huh? I think Lindsey knows that's not going to happen. It's just all unnecessary. The Biden agenda has killed the economy. It is killing America's working families. You don't need this theater. It's additional production costs. Just say that Biden is trash, his speech was crap, and that you'll be standing for the right of all law-abiding Americas to exercise their Second Amendment rights without exception. Why is that so difficult? Graham isn't alone.

A few Republicans, including Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), are open to working on gun control here. Why? Deals with Democrats might as well be done with Satan himself. The extreme disposition of the Democratic Party and its positions leaves no room for compromise or debate. It's just a waste of time. Magazine bans are backdoor bans on guns. Repealing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act is a backdoor way to shred the Second Amendment as liberal lawyers want to sue the gun industry into extinction. Know your enemy. See the whole board. It's not like they're hiding their moves anymore.

No one right now should be open to doing anything with Democrats or working with Joe Biden in any way. It's an election year. We want to retake Congress. Do you remember that, Republicans? Why are you trying to give the impression that you don't want that to happen?