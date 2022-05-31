No Kidding, Doc: Medical Experts Tell Us What We Already Know About Lia Thomas

I, for one, am shocked that a biological male competing on a women’s swim team has an unfair advantage. This is a true scientific breakthrough. Nothing has been this earth-shattering since the Manhattan Project. I’m being sarcastic of course—we all knew Lia Thomas and any transgender female athlete has an advantage in their competitions. They have testosterone coursing through their veins. This is especially apparent in weightlifting competitions and MMA/boxing matches. Medical experts have declared Thomas has an unfair advantage. This is the science, left-wingers. ‘Woke’ feelings about the matter are wholly irrelevant. They’re also not really tethered to reality (via Daily Mail):

Doctors have confirmed that trans swimmer Lia Thomas does have an unfair advantage over the biological women she swims against even after taking testosterone suppressants. In an interview with The New York Times on Monday, a Mayo Clinic doctor and an international physiologist who consults on the sports both confirmed Thomas's advantage is inescapable. 'There are social aspects to sport, but physiology and biology underpin it. Testosterone is the 800-pound gorilla,' Michael J. Joyner, the Mayo Clinic doctor, said. Even though Thomas took testosterone suppressants - which are required by the N.C.A.A. - she still has an unfair advantage over the biological females she swims against. 'Lia Thomas is the manifestation of the scientific evidence. The reduction in testosterone did not remove her biological advantage,' Dr. Ross Tucker, a sports physiologist added. Their comments confirm the fears of Lia's competitors, who were literally blown out of the water after she started transitioning from male to female when she was 19. She has since soared to the top of the women's league tables, whereas she was unheard of as a male athlete.

The erasure of women from sports over ‘woke’ tendencies is truly an astonishing phenomenon. The Left, who claims to be champions of women, is throwing biological females under the bus. What was the fight over Title IX for if this is the end game? There are two genders. There are differences. The science is clear. If anything, what’s happened over the past five years is that conservatives have become the defenders of real women in sports and society. The Left’s illogical agenda and viewpoints have led to them tossing out women to cater to the less than one percent of the population who are transgender. It’s fitting for these sorts of folks. I’ll just say it. They’re not women, and these medical experts are brave to declare how Lia Thomas does have an unfair advantage in her meets.

