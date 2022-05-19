Here's Another String of Shootings the Liberal Media Ignored Because It Doesn't Fit the Narrative

We've had the mass shooting in Buffalo that's dominating the news cycle. More than 10 people were shot and killed by a reported white supremacist, Payton Gendron. He wrote a 180-page manifesto that's insane. He's not a conservative, but that doesn't matter. He's white, and the liberal media is relishing the thought of an extended news cycle about this because they feel white nationalism is truly an existential threat to the country. My eyes cannot roll any harder.

There was a mass shooting in Orange County, but the shooter was Chinese and attacked a Taiwanese church. It's also being investigated as a hate crime, but not nearly the amount of attention is being paid attention to it because the shooter is nonwhite.

And even before Buffalo, there was relatively little coverage after 20-plus people were shot after the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics game in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals (via ESPN):

Twenty-one people were injured in three separate shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands had been watching the Bucks lose to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, authorities said. Three people were shot near the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum toward the end of Friday night's game, sending fans fleeing through the streets. One person was injured in a second shooting before a third shooting less than a mile from the arena left 17 people with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A man and a 16-year-old girl who were injured in the first shooting were transported to a local hospital Friday night, while a third person drove there, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. All three have non-life-threatening injuries. Police said a 19-year-old man was in custody from the first shooting and that charges were pending a review by the Milwaukee County district attorney's office. No arrest has been made in the second shooting, Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner said. Ten people were taken into custody and nine firearms were recovered from the third shooting, according to police, which described the incident as an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people.

It happened in a Democrat-run city. Post an initial story and then let it atrophy.

The Game 7 watch party in the Deer District was canceled as a result, and that's probably a good move since the Celtics knocked off the Bucks, the defending champions, in that game.

We have multiple mass shootings, but only one is being weaponized by Democrats for obvious political purposes. It's only a national news story if the shooter is white. It's a day that ends in "y."