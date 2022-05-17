Why the Liberal Media Won't Be Able to Use the Horrific Buffalo Shooting to Smear Conservatives

Payton Gendron, 18, targeted the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York due to its high concentration of black residents and the state’s stringent anti-gun laws. He knew he would be shooting fish in a barrel. Gendron shot and killed 10 people over the weekend. The kid appears to be an unabashed white supremacist. He left a 180-page manifesto. It’s everything liberal America has waited for with regards to mass shootings: a white shooter who is racist. Now, they can use this shooting to smear all conservatives. We’ve seen this game before. It never sticks. That doesn’t mean this will be a very annoying few weeks when we should be coming together as a nation over this heinous crime. Those days are gone. Now, the default position is to stack sandbags because the liberal media and the Democrats will be on the attack.

The manifesto is the ramblings of a crazy person. Gendron was brought in for a mental evaluation as he threatened to shoot up his high school last year. What came of that? Was there a follow-up? This kid was on the radar of authorities. It didn’t take long for the press to find that out as well, but this narrative that Gendron is a conservative that represents the current GOP is fake news. How do we know that? It’s all written down. If the media took the time to read the manifesto, they’d find out that a) he calls himself a racist eco-fascist who could also be a socialist, and b) he’s not a conservative. It’s all there in black and white. In fact, he thanks God that “conservatism is dead.”

Buffalo killer says he’s a fascist, racist, and proud anti-Semite pic.twitter.com/YE8aEGqI1G — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2022

Buffalo killer says he “wants no part” of political conservatism and is open to being called socialist pic.twitter.com/ZQrDHIA4TQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2022

Buffalo killer says his views evolved from “communist ideology” and says he now "falls in the mild-moderate authoritarian left

category, and I would prefer to be called a populist” pic.twitter.com/r6rjTeUrl2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2022

"Before I begin I will say that I was not born racist nor grew up to be racist. I simply became racist after I learned the truth. I started browsing 4chan in May 2020 after extreme boredom, remember this was during

the outbreak of covid.” pic.twitter.com/VQEx2CDCqo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2022

Buffalo killer: I am a lone wolf pic.twitter.com/S6Ly1uhFOP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2022

Buffalo killer addresses a section of his manifesto to attacking conservatives, ending with "CONSERVATISM IS DEAD. THANK GOD" pic.twitter.com/nQsQ3Bs9DV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2022

The Buffalo killer: Anti-free markets, pro-"fair trade," eco activist, race-obsessed. pic.twitter.com/Hb7dbVn5RZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2022

It’s whacko world. This whole screed is just a violent whiplash of competing ideologies. It doesn’t make much sense. There’s COVID vaccine nonsense in there. He says he thinks the two jabs of the vaccine might be what’s causing him to have such dark thoughts. When former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) was shot and seriously wounded in 2011 at a constituent event by Jared Lee Loughner, there was a moment by the media where tried to frame this as a Tea Party-influenced assassination attempt. When you dig into Loughner’s ramblings, it’s applesauce. It’s incoherent conspiracy theories. He also felt that women shouldn’t be in positions of power. He also thought NASA was faking space missions. There are crazy people and like Loughner, Gendron was known to authorities as well.

Sort of hard to use the manifesto and this shooting to attack conservatives when the person described himself as a racist eco-fascist, or green nationalist, who says “conservatism is dead. Thank God.”