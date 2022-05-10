When Democrats Are Peddling This Old Talking Point...You Know They've Got Nothing

Am I hearing things or are Democrats dusting off the old 2012 playbook? The Left is in full meltdown mode ever since a leaker at the Supreme Court gave a draft of an opinion of the Dobbs case to the press. The draft, which has been authenticated, points to the Court overturning Roe v. Wade. An investigation into the leak is underway. It has set off a wave of protests. Unhinged pro-aborts are showing up outside the houses of Supreme Court justices. It’s mayhem. Democrats think they have a lifeline. They don’t. It’s May, fellas. In political time, we have several thousand years before Election Day 2022, where the GOP still holds the edge on almost everything. And woke white women on social media don’t win you elections. Gas prices are still outrageous. Inflation is through the roof. The economy shrunk last quarter. We’re heading for a recession and most women who aren’t abortion fetishists are worried about other issues. This will fizzle out, but not before exposing to the public that Democrats truly have nothing to run on…again.

They can’t run on the economy. They can’t run on competence or leadership in the White House. It seems as if everyone in the Biden administration has visited Ukraine, except Joe Biden. The priority management of this White House is astoundingly bad. As Afghanistan collapsed, Biden was more focused on COVID and increasing vaccination rates. He’s a 'run through the motions' president, thinking that delivering a speech is doing the job. It’s not. Joe is too old and stupid to be president—and everyone sees that now. Easily outmaneuvered, the man can’t even get his own party to back his major policies. They’re trash. They’re doing nothing to combat inflation. Jobs growth is anemic. It’s all bad, but hey—the GOP is going to raid your contraception or something. Yeah, Democrats are reaching back to 2012’s “war on women” talking point for ammunition. And are we shocked that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is the one who came up with the dumbest tweet about this?

Not a drill. Republicans are coming for your contraception. They will shush you and tell you that claim is ridiculous. Except, it is happening. They see women as “domestic suppliers of infants.” We can turn back the clock to the dark ages or we can mobilize & save freedom. #Vote https://t.co/yaTUmzfVmO — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 8, 2022

We’re back to the 'federal agents will be raiding homes and local pharmacies for contraception' line. Do Democrats think all women voters are this dumb or something? Again, they’re concerned about other issues besides abortion and birth control. They’re not monolithic. And believe me, America’s women have noticed the inflation spike for months now. They balance the budgets of our households. Who would be pleased with how grocery bills have exploded under Biden? For mothers who are nursing, I’m sure you’ve noticed baby formula being conspicuously absent on the shelves. I’m sure that is much more pressing Swally bellowing misinformation about federal raids to confiscate Plan B.